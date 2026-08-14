9 Trader Joe's Finds For The Best Pumpkin Spice Latte At Home

The perennial return of pumpkin spice lattes is a classic sign that fall is coming. Many people get their fall coffee fix by ordering one at places like Starbucks, but a pumpkin spice latte is also easy to make at home; you just need the right ingredients. And the interesting purchases available at Trader Joe's are a great way to pick up many such components.

Some of these items are limited-time offerings for the fall season, befitting the essential autumnness of this drink. These include a fan-favorite cake that would make a perfect accompaniment to a pumpkin spice latte, and an essential ingredient that forms a core part of the experience.

But as a testament to the product variety and quality at Trader Joe's, many of these finds are available year-round. There are multiple different coffees to choose from for a base, snacks to enjoy with a latte, and a nice non-dairy milk to add texture and flavor without lactose (though Trader Joe's does, of course, sell regular dairy milk as well).