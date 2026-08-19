Orange Flames On Your Gas Stove? Here's The First Step You Should Take

Many chefs prefer a gas stove because of the instant temperature adjustments and more sophisticated cooking techniques made possible by an open flame. But the color of a gas stove's flames matters too: it should be consistently blue when burning. Brief flickers of orange are normal, especially on ignition, but if odd colors persist, those indicate a problem. In most cases, though, the solution should be easy. Just make sure to turn it off before anything else.

Non-blue flames are a sign of incomplete combustion because not enough air is mixing with the gas to burn. Believe it or not, this could be caused by a nearby humidifier, which releases sodium-rich water vapor that interferes with a proper burn. Turn them off and use a window or fan to get fresh air into the kitchen, and try again. If that doesn't work, another potential cause lies with the burners themselves.

If any ports or vents in the burner are blocked by dust or debris, this will interfere with airflow and produce orange flames. When everything is cool, remove the burner cap and base to thoroughly wash and dry them. Make sure the area under and around the base is also clear of obstructions. If the reassembled burner is still consistently producing non-blue flames, that suggests excessive gas pressure, which should only be altered by licensed technicians.