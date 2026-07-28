It's Never A Good Idea To Buy This Kitchen Appliance From A Thrift Store

Thrift stores are incredible for finding cute pie dishes or retro kitchen items, like copper cookware and butter bells. However, buying electrical items from a thrift store can be a total gamble. The one kitchen appliance that's never a good idea to buy from a thrift store is a used coffee machine.

Unlike pre-loved clothes that can be visually examined and perhaps even tried on in the fitting rooms to check how they sit on your body, you can't test-drive a used coffee machine prior to purchase. While the exterior can be inspected for any signs of damage, rust, or discoloration, there's no way to see the internal mechanism hidden inside the appliance and check for wear and tear. This is where the risk comes in.

Of course, you also don't know who owned the coffee machine or what their cleaning routine was. Machines that aren't cleaned regularly can become susceptible to limescale buildup, which adversely affects the flavor of the coffee. These mineral deposits alter the temperature and flow of the water running inside the machine, making espressos, cappuccinos, and cortados taste flat.