It's Never A Good Idea To Buy This Kitchen Appliance From A Thrift Store
Thrift stores are incredible for finding cute pie dishes or retro kitchen items, like copper cookware and butter bells. However, buying electrical items from a thrift store can be a total gamble. The one kitchen appliance that's never a good idea to buy from a thrift store is a used coffee machine.
Unlike pre-loved clothes that can be visually examined and perhaps even tried on in the fitting rooms to check how they sit on your body, you can't test-drive a used coffee machine prior to purchase. While the exterior can be inspected for any signs of damage, rust, or discoloration, there's no way to see the internal mechanism hidden inside the appliance and check for wear and tear. This is where the risk comes in.
Of course, you also don't know who owned the coffee machine or what their cleaning routine was. Machines that aren't cleaned regularly can become susceptible to limescale buildup, which adversely affects the flavor of the coffee. These mineral deposits alter the temperature and flow of the water running inside the machine, making espressos, cappuccinos, and cortados taste flat.
A used coffee machine can attract bugs
You also have to deal with the risk of creepy crawlies gathering inside an old coffee machine that hasn't been cleaned or dried thoroughly before it's displayed for purchase. This issue occurs because any stagnant water inside creates a dank environment, which promotes the growth of mold and bacteria and attracts pests. On a Reddit thread discussing the pros and cons of purchasing thrifted coffee machines, one commenter even said, "Ahhhh coffee machines. Favorite roach hotels. I will never buy appliances second hand for this reason."
Meanwhile, another shopper recommended buying a used coffee machine and tying it in a bag for a few days to check if any bugs come out, seeing as some thrift stores allow customers to make returns within seven days. However, this unusual idea didn't impress others, who said they'd rather buy a cheap but new machine (a basic drip coffee machine costs less than $15 at Walmart).
If you do want to take the risk and buy a thrift store coffee machine, you must clean any removable parts, like the carafe and filter basket, and run it on a cycle with plain water to check there aren't any blockages. Depending on the make and model of your machine, you may even be able to purchase a separate descaling kit to clean the internal mechanisms. Alternatively, you can clean your coffee machine with Alka-Seltzer by dissolving the tablets in the water reservoir and running the fizzy liquid through.