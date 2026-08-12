Chick-Fil-A's Fall 2026 Breakfast Menu Update Skips The Biscuits

Chick-fil-A is popular with consumers for a number of reasons. One of several standout menu items is its buttery biscuits. Biscuits are a classic choice for breakfast sandwiches, but far from the only good one. To that end, this chain's new limited-time fall menu has, among other additions, a new sandwich that features a popular alternative bread: waffles.

Chick-fil-A's new Chicken & Waffles Sandwich tops a fried chicken filet with bacon and honey butter spread, all between two maple-flavored waffles with a side of syrup. The sandwich is available all day, with a larger version on the lunch menu. It sounds similar to a chicken and waffle entree Chick-fil-A tested in 2014, except that the never-launched item only had one maple-infused waffle and a side of plain honey.

But that promising new sandwich isn't the only addition: there are also two new s'mores-inspired drinks. The S'mores Milkshake blends the brand's signature Icedream with chocolate shortbread, crumbled graham cracker, and marshmallow-flavored syrup and whipped topping. And for a caffeine kick, the S'mores Frosted Coffee is essentially the same beverage with cold brew coffee added. These new menu items are only available while supplies last, which the company expects to run out in November.