Chick-Fil-A's Fall 2026 Breakfast Menu Update Skips The Biscuits
Chick-fil-A is popular with consumers for a number of reasons. One of several standout menu items is its buttery biscuits. Biscuits are a classic choice for breakfast sandwiches, but far from the only good one. To that end, this chain's new limited-time fall menu has, among other additions, a new sandwich that features a popular alternative bread: waffles.
Chick-fil-A's new Chicken & Waffles Sandwich tops a fried chicken filet with bacon and honey butter spread, all between two maple-flavored waffles with a side of syrup. The sandwich is available all day, with a larger version on the lunch menu. It sounds similar to a chicken and waffle entree Chick-fil-A tested in 2014, except that the never-launched item only had one maple-infused waffle and a side of plain honey.
But that promising new sandwich isn't the only addition: there are also two new s'mores-inspired drinks. The S'mores Milkshake blends the brand's signature Icedream with chocolate shortbread, crumbled graham cracker, and marshmallow-flavored syrup and whipped topping. And for a caffeine kick, the S'mores Frosted Coffee is essentially the same beverage with cold brew coffee added. These new menu items are only available while supplies last, which the company expects to run out in November.
Chick-fil-A's new fall menu, in fast food past and present
Amateur Chick-fil-A historians might find that the new sandwich calls to mind Chick-fil-A's long-forgotten, short-lived menu collaboration with Waffle House. In the mid-1960s, "Chick-fil-A" described not a fast food chain, but the chicken sandwich invented by Truett Cathy and licensed to restaurants like Waffle House. However, legend has it that when Cathy's sandwich outsold Waffle House's actual menu, the diner chain stepped away from the deal.
The accompaniments to the new Chicken & Waffles Sandwich call to mind one of the best fast food items to order this August: McDonald's lengthily named Honey Brown Butter Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Biscuit. There are no maple waffles in sight, but this other limited-time breakfast sandwich prominently features a similar sweet-savory combination of honey butter and bacon — except McDonald's flavored sauce goes for a nuttier brown butter flavor.
As far as the frozen drinks go, Chick-fil-A already has the best fast food milkshakes, according to customers. Its Icedream makes an excellent base for such desserts, and S'mores flavor profiles have long been popular in fast food. Starbucks often features a S'mores Frappuccino on seasonal menus, and Shake Shack has seen several versions of a s'mores milkshake since 2020. Given Chick-fil-A's existing dominance of the category, its new drinks will likely become favorites too.