This Chicago Steakhouse Beloved By Frank Sinatra Still Exists Today

From actors to show hosts and singers, celebrities of all kinds tend to earn a place in our hearts, which makes many of us dream of having experiences similar to theirs. One legend who has earned that kind of love and admiration is Frank Sinatra, and dining like him has become of popular interest. Over the years, friends and historians have shared that Sinatra had a variety of favorite foods and drinks, like veal Milanese and Jack Daniel's. Even many of Sinatra's favorite restaurants have been chronicled, including Gene & Georgetti, which is still serving fine dishes today.

This Tuscan steakhouse was established in 1941 in Chicago, and Sinatra was one of the popular mid-20th-century entertainers to bring its existence to the public's attention. While the likes of Lucille Ball, Keanu Reeves, local Vince Vaughn, and others have dined at Gene & Georgetti throughout the decades, Ol' Blue Eyes was a regular. In a 2014 interview with Eater, Tony Durpetti, cofounder Gene Michelotti's son-in-law and then-owner of Gene & Georgetti, said, "Sinatra would come here all the time. That was the funny part. He'd always joke around and he always came after it was closed. They'd come and eat dinner at 1:00 in the morning."

After performing in Chicago, Sinatra preferred the burgundy leather banquette located in the back left corner of the restaurant, and it even had its own telephone with a dedicated line. And while the legendary entertainer would arrive with his own entourage, he was also close friends with Gene, who would often join them. That booth remains the same, and guests can reserve it for a celebrity experience at Gene & Georgetti.