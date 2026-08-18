This Chicago Steakhouse Beloved By Frank Sinatra Still Exists Today
From actors to show hosts and singers, celebrities of all kinds tend to earn a place in our hearts, which makes many of us dream of having experiences similar to theirs. One legend who has earned that kind of love and admiration is Frank Sinatra, and dining like him has become of popular interest. Over the years, friends and historians have shared that Sinatra had a variety of favorite foods and drinks, like veal Milanese and Jack Daniel's. Even many of Sinatra's favorite restaurants have been chronicled, including Gene & Georgetti, which is still serving fine dishes today.
This Tuscan steakhouse was established in 1941 in Chicago, and Sinatra was one of the popular mid-20th-century entertainers to bring its existence to the public's attention. While the likes of Lucille Ball, Keanu Reeves, local Vince Vaughn, and others have dined at Gene & Georgetti throughout the decades, Ol' Blue Eyes was a regular. In a 2014 interview with Eater, Tony Durpetti, cofounder Gene Michelotti's son-in-law and then-owner of Gene & Georgetti, said, "Sinatra would come here all the time. That was the funny part. He'd always joke around and he always came after it was closed. They'd come and eat dinner at 1:00 in the morning."
After performing in Chicago, Sinatra preferred the burgundy leather banquette located in the back left corner of the restaurant, and it even had its own telephone with a dedicated line. And while the legendary entertainer would arrive with his own entourage, he was also close friends with Gene, who would often join them. That booth remains the same, and guests can reserve it for a celebrity experience at Gene & Georgetti.
A limited-time Gene & Georgetti menu features classics Frank Sinatra may have ordered
The Gene & Georgetti founders and Frank Sinatra may no longer be around, but Gene's family has continued to maintain the restaurant's traditions and their family's rich Italian history. Now in its third generation of family ownership, this old-time Chicago venue still offers a menu that regulars — some of whom have been guests for more than 50 years — continue to enjoy.
Both lunch and dinner menus feature Italian recipes that will never go out of style, including pasta and steak dishes like Sinatra was known for ordering. From carbonara, gnocchi, and ravioli (all made with Italian ingredients) to filet mignon, bone-in New York strip, and bone-in ribeye (all of USDA Prime grade and wet-aged), it's easy to dine like a celebrity at Gene & Georgetti. It's worth noting that soups, salads, seafood, and sandwiches are on the menu, too, alongside G&G classics like eggplant parmigiana and Greek-style chicken. Plus, for August 2026, Gene & Georgetti is marking 85 years of success with a menu of anniversary specials that reimagine some of the restaurant's most popular dishes — such as fried ravioli (which is homemade) or pepper steak.
The menu at Gene & Georgetti isn't all about the main dishes, though. The restaurant serves a variety of decadent desserts and Lavazza coffee. Along with traditional Tuscan delights, the Spumoni is a gelato with layers of chocolate, coconut, pistachio, and strawberry made in small batches exclusively for the restaurant. Then there's the cocktail menu, which includes Sinatra's favorite One for the Road — made with Dewar's scotch whisky, Drambuie Scottish whisky liqueur, Kahlúa, and lemon.