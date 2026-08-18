What Does The Clicking Sound In Your Oven Mean?

Problems with major home appliances can be a hassle, but few are more inconvenient than a broken oven. Like other appliances, it often requires a specialist to work on, or sometimes even examine, and unlike some other problems, it directly disrupts your daily ability to eat. But not everything that seems like an issue is one, and in one case it may actually mean everything is working as it should. If you've ever noticed your oven making a clicking sound as it heats or cools, this is no cause for concern.

Modern ovens make a clicking sound (which may also sound like creaking) as they cycle between heating elements, itself a normal part of how ovens increase, maintain, and decrease temperatures. Most older ovens do the same thing as well, only quieter. On some ovens, you may also hear a click when turning it on. This is the oven's electric igniter kicking in, much like a stovetop gas burner clicks before actually igniting. If it continuously clicks however, you may have a problem. If any of the oven's usual noises are getting louder, that too may indicate a greater issue.