The Telltale Sign Your Oven Needs To Be Recalibrated

You've probably been there before: One of your favorite dishes is bubbling away in the oven — the timer goes off, you pull it out, and for some reason, it hasn't even browned on top. Or maybe you moved into a new house or gotten new appliances, and every time you bake, something turns out burned. Before you start to question your cooking skills or your baking prowess, you probably need to recalibrate. A consistent, accurate oven temperature is crucial for every home cook and baker; if the oven temperature is off by even a small amount, the results become unpredictable.

Luckily, the sign that your oven needs to be recalibrated is easy to spot with just a simple test using an oven thermometer. You'll want to make sure that one of your racks is set in the middle of the oven, then place your thermometer in the middle of that rack. Close the oven door, and set the temperature to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. As you wait for the oven to get up to temperature, make sure you keep that door closed (otherwise you'll likely get an erroneous reading). Let the oven run at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for about 30 minutes, then take a look at the thermometer — if it's 15 degrees or more off in either direction, your oven needs to be recalibrated.