Hydroponic Lettuce Vs Regular Lettuce: What's The Difference?

Lettuce is perhaps one of the most versatile vegetables out there. Many different types of lettuce fulfill supporting yet crucial culinary roles, from salad bases to sandwich toppings and so much more. In the 21st century, we not only have to contend with lettuce varieties, but also different growing environments. Modern technology enables the development of hydroponic lettuce, which is a wholly different experience than field-grown because it is grown in water.

Field lettuce and hydroponic lettuce both need water to grow, but despite the latter's name, hydroponic lettuce actually uses far less of this precious resource than its field-planted companion. Hydroponic lettuce enjoys a series of other benefits thanks to a far more controlled growing environment. Its ability to be grown indoors gives hydroponic lettuce an edge in food safety, environmental impact, and, arguably, flavor.

The many perks of hydroponic lettuce can leave a curious consumer wondering why anyone sticks with the old, dirt-grown stuff — but thousands of years of agricultural inertia is not the only reason field lettuce is a classic. Flavor is subjective, and field lettuce has an earthy quality that hydroponic plants just can't emulate. And, for the many cost-conscious consumers out there, field lettuce tends to be more affordable than hydroponic varieties.