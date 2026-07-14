5 Fast Food Menu Items To Avoid During The Cyclosporiasis Outbreak

By now, you've likely heard about the cyclosporiasis outbreak, which is caused by the parasite Cyclospora and causes severe, watery diarrhea, along with cramping and nausea. According to the CDC, as of July 13, 2026, there have been over 1,600 reported cases across 34 U.S. states (with thousands more suspected cases). Fortunately, there have been zero deaths. Moving forward, it's imperative to keep in mind what you're eating to try to avoid foods that may carry the parasite.

With cyclospora, it all comes down to raw produce. Unfortunately, the exact source of the parasite has not been found, but the key foods to avoid include raspberries, fresh basil and cilantro, snow peas, green onions, bagged lettuce, and salad kits. You may even want to avoid all raw produce since washing it doesn't kill the parasite (although it does lower the risk). To be completely safe, cook all produce to an internal temperature of 158 degrees Fahrenheit, which kills the parasite. Canned and frozen produce are also considered safe options.

Some restaurants have even removed items from the menu to stay safe. Notably, Taco Bell removed lettuce, cilantro, onion, pico de gallo, and guacamole for the time being. But not all restaurants have taken the same precautions — so it's up to you to evaluate your own risk level based on what you choose to order out. And there are some fast-food menu items you should definitely avoid if you want to stay safe.