Give Any Starbucks Order The PSL Treatment With This Simple Tip

Every year as autumn approaches, so too does the Starbucks fall menu, and it recently released items for 2026. Some items change every year, but the iconic pumpkin spice latte is a perennial favorite. And that delicious fall flavor doesn't just have to be in a PSL, or any of Starbucks' assorted official pumpkin drinks. You can make any drink a pumpkin drink by just knowing what to ask for.

Starbucks' pumpkin-flavored drinks use some combination of pumpkin spice cold foam, powdered topping, or thick sauce. Do note that Starbucks sauces and syrups are not the same, with the former being used for thick, creamy, strong-flavored drinks. Starbucks doesn't have pumpkin syrup, so for a lighter flavor, request the powdered pumpkin spice topping. Cold foam falls somewhere in the middle, with clear creaminess but relatively light flavor.

The good news is that since coffee and pumpkin are natural flavor partners, there are countless options for adding this fall flavor. Try two pumps of pumpkin sauce and a dash of sweet cream in a Brown Sugar Oat Milk Shaken Espresso. Or, to play off of the official Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai, add pumpkin topping or sauce to a hot chai latte. The fall menu's Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew can also be spruced up by requesting nitro cold brew instead. Some even swear by a Pumpkin Strawberry Acai Refresher, made by adding 4 sauce pumps to the standard drink. Be adventurous.