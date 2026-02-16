Starbucks Syrups Vs Sauces: What's The Difference?

Starbucks has a huge menu and offers seemingly countless ways to customize any drink. There are enough options that whole social media accounts are dedicated to exploring custom Starbucks orders. All of this may seem overwhelming at first, but understanding the differences between two core add-ons can go a long way.

Syrups and sauces aren't the same thing at Starbucks. Both are sweet, but sauces tend to be sweeter, thicker, and more strongly flavored. Syrups, on the other hand, are thinner and more subtly flavored.

There are more differences between the two than that, such as calorie counts, sugar content, and vegan-friendliness. One typically works better in cold drinks than the other. But one thing they do have in common is adding a pinch (or punch) of flavored sweetness to your drink. And ever since some major Starbucks rules changed in 2025, adding either flavoring to your drink now costs $0.80, regardless of how many pumps you request.