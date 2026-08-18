This Convenience Store Chain Claims To Sell 100 Million Hot Dogs Per Year

7-Eleven's quarter pound Big Bite is one of the gas station hot dogs customers say are the best, whether or not your particular store is actually a gas station. It's a substantial bite with a distinct, reliable flavor and plenty of free toppings (though not enough to recreate Anthony Bourdain's favorite hot dog, a staple of the Midwest.) But that might change.

7-Eleven has some big changes coming this year, one of which is that the 1,000+ new stores that begin opening this year will have more of a focus on prepared foods. As traditional fast food becomes more expensive, hot and prepared items from convenience stores will be more attractive to consumers. 7-Eleven's vision for these new stores presumably includes the stalwart Big Bite.

7-Eleven's ongoing emphasis on prepared foods highlights the range of options available and, for at least some consumers, the pairing possibilities with a Big Bite. One of Costco's famous food court hacks is easy to recreate at 7-Eleven by wrapping a Big Bite in a slice of pizza. It's potentially a more casual way to try out this decadent food court menu hack without planning an entire trip to Costco. And as one of America's favorite hot dogs, it clearly brings its own appeal to the table.