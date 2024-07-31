Anthony Bourdain's Favorite Hot Dog Didn't Even Come From New York

The list of wonderful things that can be said about the late, great Anthony Bourdain goes on and on — and one of them is that he certainly had strong opinions about food. His opinion about what classifies as the best hot dog is no exception, and his definitive stance might surprise you.

While Bourdain himself lived in New York (which he deemed home to plenty of stand-out food options), his favorite hot dog style was actually from Chicago. Markedly different from the classic New York version, according to Eater Chicago, Bourdain called the Chicago staple the "finest hot dog on the planet."

Although he appreciated a wide variety of hot dogs and sausages from across the globe, the topping-laden, condiment-heavy dog from Chicago had his heart. He left no room for interpretation on his opinion either, as he's quoted in Eater Chicago saying, "There. I said it. I mean it," regarding his take on the dog. His strong, somewhat surprising stance aligns with some of his other opinions, as Anthony Bourdain's favorite cheesesteak wasn't from Philly, either.