4 Big Changes Coming To 7-Eleven In 2026

When it comes to convenience stores, 7-Eleven is one of the most well-known chains. It's been around for nearly 100 years, having opened its first store in 1927. It has since spread far and wide, and there are now tens of thousands of 7-Eleven stores across 19 countries. Maybe you love browsing the plethora of snacks or maybe you love sipping on a cold, tasty 7-Eleven Slurpee (which actually has an origin story connected to Dairy Queen). There are even 7-Eleven food options that are actually healthy, such as sandwiches or salads, so there's something for everybody.

As 7-Eleven nears its 100th anniversary next year, the company is making some pretty big changes in 2026. In fact, there are four major changes coming to the convenience store chain that 7-Eleven shoppers may want to know about, including store closures and changes to the store's format.