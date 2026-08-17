15 Most Unusual Foods Anthony Bourdain Ate On 'No Reservations'

Perhaps one of the most infamous episodes from "No Reservations" is Bourdain's trip to Namibia, a country in Southern Africa. While there, the late chef's tour guide took him to the Kalahari Desert to dine with the San Bushmen, an indigenous group and the oldest inhabitants of the region. As a symbol of honor to their guest, the group hunted and roasted a warthog and gave Bourdain the anus to eat. Eaten for its fat content and said to be the very best part of the animal, Bourdain was hesitant, but ate it out of respect for the tribal chief, since tracking it down and killing it with poisonous handmade arrows was a multi-day job. During filming, he said it was okay, just a bit chewy. However, in a 2007 interview with Lesley Stahl on "CBS Sunday Morning," Bourdain also described it, like the shark, as the worst meal of his life. "There was sand, crap, and fur in every bite," he said. He also contracted a parasite afterward and had to take antibiotics.