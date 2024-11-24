The Popular Japanese Snack That Uses A Part Of The Fish We All Throw Away

Usually, if you're filleting fish, you're not saving the bones for later. You take them out one by one and toss them in the trash, not for a moment, thinking that these could make for a crunchy snack for later. And even when you cook whole fish, you're careful to remove the bones as you eat. But did you know that fish bones, which you throw away without a second thought, are a treasured snack in Japan?

If you've never had fried fish bones before, you should give them a try. The first and most obvious reason is that they're downright delicious. The fish bones are traditionally coated in seasonings and spices that enhance the flavor. This dish is salty and savory with a distinct umami note, but it might be a little fishy. Plus, it's an excellent way to cut down on food waste.

Now, that's not the only reason people love fried fish bones; there's a nutritional angle, too. When we talk of bone health, we think of milk because it has calcium, but there are other unexpected calcium-rich foods like fish bones. Plus, you'll also be getting those healthy omega fatty acids in the fish as well. To top it off, you don't have to worry about getting fish bones stuck in your throat because, once fried, you can easily crush the bones with your teeth.