The Popular Japanese Snack That Uses A Part Of The Fish We All Throw Away
Usually, if you're filleting fish, you're not saving the bones for later. You take them out one by one and toss them in the trash, not for a moment, thinking that these could make for a crunchy snack for later. And even when you cook whole fish, you're careful to remove the bones as you eat. But did you know that fish bones, which you throw away without a second thought, are a treasured snack in Japan?
If you've never had fried fish bones before, you should give them a try. The first and most obvious reason is that they're downright delicious. The fish bones are traditionally coated in seasonings and spices that enhance the flavor. This dish is salty and savory with a distinct umami note, but it might be a little fishy. Plus, it's an excellent way to cut down on food waste.
Now, that's not the only reason people love fried fish bones; there's a nutritional angle, too. When we talk of bone health, we think of milk because it has calcium, but there are other unexpected calcium-rich foods like fish bones. Plus, you'll also be getting those healthy omega fatty acids in the fish as well. To top it off, you don't have to worry about getting fish bones stuck in your throat because, once fried, you can easily crush the bones with your teeth.
How to enjoy deep-fried fish bones
If you'd like to eat deep-fried fish bones, you could get them from a Japanese restaurant, or if you're feeling bold, make some at home. For this dish, you can use salmon, trout, snapper, horse mackerel, or any kind of fish you have at home.
Start by preparing the fish bones, but don't strip off all the flesh. You want to leave a little on there, as that adds to the flavor as it cooks. Sprinkle some salt for taste and, if you'd like, a pinch of monosodium glutamate (MSG).
Now, if you really want to impress, you could whip up a quick marinade for the fish bones using flavorful ingredients like garlic, white pepper, curry, chili powder, soy sauce, and Chinese rice wine. While the fish bones soak up the delicious goodness, heat your vegetable oil to around 375 degrees Fahrenheit before adding the bones to cook for two to three minutes.
Crunchy fried fish bones are typically enjoyed with beer, but you can have yours with any beverage you like. Drizzle vinegar on the fish bones or dip it in homemade tartar sauce for an extra zing. Once you try fried fish bones you may never stop whipping these up at home.