Anthony Bourdain Said This Was 'Probably The Single Worst Thing' He Ever Ate

The late celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain first made his mark with brash and unflinchingly honest writing about the New York restaurant scene. But his most lasting contribution was his global exploration of cuisine and culture through his TV shows "Parts Unknown" and "No Reservations," which exposed viewers to dishes and entire worlds they might not have otherwise seen. It produced years of enthralling television, but not everything Bourdain ate around the world was worth a second bite.

Bourdain traveled to Iceland for a 2005 episode of "No Reservations," where he tried the well-known local dish hákarl. But he ran into trouble before the first bite, expressing his shock at being told not to touch fermented shark meat with his bare hands: "This is food I'm expected to put in my stomach, but they don't think — I shouldn't touch it with my fingers?"

Undaunted, Bourdain took a careful bite of hákarl and had only a few words to describe fermented shark: "Oh man. That is ... unspeakably nasty. This is probably the single worst thing I have ever put in my mouth." He followed local advice to eat the shark meat with brennivín, an Icelandic caraway seed liqueur with its own acquired taste, which Bourdain assumed was "to wash out the taste of stinky shark. ... Cheers to that."