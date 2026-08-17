The Once-Popular 1950s Hot Dog Chain Known For Its Beer-Steamed Franks

Famous for its beer-steamed hot dogs and "Ollieburger," the Lum's chain had over 400 locations at the height of its popularity. And, like the story of Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs, the frank franchise's origins also began with a humble hot dog joint. Brothers Clifford and Stuart Pearlman were hungry for their next business venture. Stuart was a salesman and asked Clifford, an attorney in Miami Beach, to find him a business he could sink his teeth into. The pair purchased a 16-seat hot dog diner in 1956 from founder Burnett Carvin that only sold beer-steamed hot dogs and hamburgers. Gaining steam quickly, Lum's lured hungry diners with its red awning, beer served in frosted mugs, and, of course, its advertising of "World Famous Hot Dogs Steamed in Beer," sold for as little as 25 cents. By 1961, the company went public.

With rising fast food competition and such rapid expansion, Lum's began to lose steam. The brothers sold the franchise to John Y. Brown, Chairman of Kentucky Fried Chicken, in 1971. He consulted Ollie Gleichenhaus, known for his signature Ollie Burger, which he served at Ollie's Trolley out of a trolley car, for help. After he bought his recipe for $1 million, Brown introduced the hamburger in 1972, updated menus, cut costs, and revived the chain throughout the '70s. He's credited with expanding it to 400 locations, including Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, Germany, and Spain. Milton Berle even became the restaurant's spokesman in the '70s.