The Once-Popular 1950s Hot Dog Chain Known For Its Beer-Steamed Franks
Famous for its beer-steamed hot dogs and "Ollieburger," the Lum's chain had over 400 locations at the height of its popularity. And, like the story of Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs, the frank franchise's origins also began with a humble hot dog joint. Brothers Clifford and Stuart Pearlman were hungry for their next business venture. Stuart was a salesman and asked Clifford, an attorney in Miami Beach, to find him a business he could sink his teeth into. The pair purchased a 16-seat hot dog diner in 1956 from founder Burnett Carvin that only sold beer-steamed hot dogs and hamburgers. Gaining steam quickly, Lum's lured hungry diners with its red awning, beer served in frosted mugs, and, of course, its advertising of "World Famous Hot Dogs Steamed in Beer," sold for as little as 25 cents. By 1961, the company went public.
With rising fast food competition and such rapid expansion, Lum's began to lose steam. The brothers sold the franchise to John Y. Brown, Chairman of Kentucky Fried Chicken, in 1971. He consulted Ollie Gleichenhaus, known for his signature Ollie Burger, which he served at Ollie's Trolley out of a trolley car, for help. After he bought his recipe for $1 million, Brown introduced the hamburger in 1972, updated menus, cut costs, and revived the chain throughout the '70s. He's credited with expanding it to 400 locations, including Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, Germany, and Spain. Milton Berle even became the restaurant's spokesman in the '70s.
Long live the Lum's legacy
After changing hands multiple times, Lum's was still unable to survive and filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 1982, with at least one independent restaurant operating until 2017. However, its legacy and impact live on with dedicated social media groups and forums, fans attempting to recreate its recipe, pop-up events, and even on the Hollywood big screen. The hot dog chain appeared in Martin Scorsese's 2019 film, "The Irishman," with Robert De Niro's character buying the chili dogs and proclaiming, "There ain't a better hot dog in America."
While the type of hot dog and beer Lum's served remain somewhat of a mystery, the chain served its franks in several ways, including one with sherry-flavored sauerkraut and another with chopped sirloin and a housemade BBQ sauce. The frankfurter joint also served a "lumburger," which was chopped sirloin with BBQ sauce on an egg bun with cheese. Despite being veiled in recipe secrecy, fans haven't stopped trying to create their own at home. And if you miss Lum's hot dogs or never had a chance to try one, this recipe claims to be the closest to it. Or you can make your version of beer-steamed dogs with this guide.
Lum's also has an online presence with merchandise and pop-up events. Although it's unclear who runs or owns the website, it appears a Lum's pop-up will be held in November 2026 in Wheaton, Maryland.