Before Nathan's Hot Famous Hot Dogs became known as "The Flavor of New York," a relished national favorite, or an iconic household name, it was but a humble stand selling 5-cent all-beef hot dogs. The iconic frank franchise was sold to Smithfield for $450 million in 2026, but founder Nathan Handwerker started it with a mere $300 loan and a dream. A Jewish-Polish immigrant, Handwerker set up his small stand on Coney Island in 1916 with the help of his wife's secret recipe.

Before venturing out on his own, Handwerker was a roll slicer at Feltman's German Gardens in 1912, the Coney Island business widely credited as the first hot dog stand. The story goes that two singing waiters and soon-to-be stars, Eddie Cantor and Jimmy Durante, convinced Handwerker to start his own hot dog stand and only charge 5 cents, half the price of Feltman's. The two entertainers were actually the ones who gave him the $300 loan to launch his business.

To get business sizzling, it's rumored Handwerker persuaded college kids to pose as doctors on their lunch break from nearby Coney Island Hospital to line up at his cart to reassure customers. Nathan's Famous's popularity heated up from there, and in 1959, the stand began its expansion. By the '80s, Nathan's had the most famous hot dog eating contest, appeared in supermarkets worldwide, and was sold in thousands of places.