The Dollar Tree Stainless Steel Tumbler That's A Convincing Yeti Dupe

Dollar Tree is masterful at creating copycat food products that mimic the flavor of name brand items. Take for instance, the packets of Brim's premium popcorn that taste just like the ones at the movie theater. Aside from the comestible copycats, DT also carries a wellspring of drinkware options that rival expensive counterparts. In fact, there's one Dollar Tree stainless steel tumbler up for grabs at the moment that's a convincing Yeti dupe: the Stainless Steel Tumbler Travel Mug, which costs an affordable $7.

Both Dollar Tree's 20 oz travel mug and Yeti's 30 oz tumbler (priced at $40) are made of the same stainless steel material, which is a combination of chromium and nickel. However, the outside of Dollar Tree's version is made of a slightly lower grade stainless steel, which likely accounts for the price difference. Otherwise, both products keep drinks hot and cold, include a lid, and have the same design feature where the upper portion has a wider circumference than the base (Yeti has a 20 oz version too, but its sides are straighter and narrower).

While Yeti's brand name is embossed on its premium tumbler, Dollar Tree's cheaper version is plain (but can be decorated with vinyl stickers) and is available in blue, silver, and bronze. The only real downside is that DT's tumbler isn't dishwasher safe. The Yeti version is dishwasher safe, and comes in eight core and seven seasonal colorways.