The Dollar Tree Stainless Steel Tumbler That's A Convincing Yeti Dupe
Dollar Tree is masterful at creating copycat food products that mimic the flavor of name brand items. Take for instance, the packets of Brim's premium popcorn that taste just like the ones at the movie theater. Aside from the comestible copycats, DT also carries a wellspring of drinkware options that rival expensive counterparts. In fact, there's one Dollar Tree stainless steel tumbler up for grabs at the moment that's a convincing Yeti dupe: the Stainless Steel Tumbler Travel Mug, which costs an affordable $7.
Both Dollar Tree's 20 oz travel mug and Yeti's 30 oz tumbler (priced at $40) are made of the same stainless steel material, which is a combination of chromium and nickel. However, the outside of Dollar Tree's version is made of a slightly lower grade stainless steel, which likely accounts for the price difference. Otherwise, both products keep drinks hot and cold, include a lid, and have the same design feature where the upper portion has a wider circumference than the base (Yeti has a 20 oz version too, but its sides are straighter and narrower).
While Yeti's brand name is embossed on its premium tumbler, Dollar Tree's cheaper version is plain (but can be decorated with vinyl stickers) and is available in blue, silver, and bronze. The only real downside is that DT's tumbler isn't dishwasher safe. The Yeti version is dishwasher safe, and comes in eight core and seven seasonal colorways.
Shoppers love the features of Dollar Tree's stainless steel travel mug
One customer on the Dollar Tree website encapsulated all of its features in a single review, stating that, "This is a great insulated mug for travel or home. It keeps liquids hot or cold for a long time. The lid seals well for no drips. It has a non-skid silicone bottom ... Double-walled stainless steel construction for heat retention and durability. A very good bargain compared to similar mugs online. Even the color choices are pretty good."
One negative, which appears on several other reviews, is the difficulty that shoppers experienced in removing the sticky label. One customer used a heat gun to get it off while another used a hairdryer followed by a swipe of denatured alcohol to remove the residue. Others complained about ill-fitting lids — but this is easily remedied by selecting one in-store that's snug and solid to begin with instead of ordering it for delivery. Meanwhile, many reviewers mention purchasing the tumbler for crafting purposes and personalizing them with stickers and more.
If you prefer a slimmer option, Dollar Tree stocks a water bottle that's a convincing Owala dupe. It comes in several colorways for $1.25 each. However, it doesn't have the same hefty appeal of a chunky tumbler.