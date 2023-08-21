For Delicious Movie Theater Popcorn, Follow Graham Elliot's Brilliant Tip
Who hasn't smuggled a favorite treat into the movie theater? Maybe you need authentic Swedish fish for film viewing or See's caramels for an optimal movie-going experience. Well, if you thought sneaking packaged snacks into the theater was resourceful, Graham Elliot has taken it up a notch. His ingenious hack involves bringing a little refinement to movie theater popcorn. The components are simple: a plastic baggie, some black pepper, and some grated parm.
While the chef is famous from his appearances on Top Chef Masters and Top Chef, Graham Elliot is the winner of three James Beard Nominations for his creative cooking. His restaurant was awarded not one, but two Michelin Stars, and did we mention that he cooked the birthday dinner for President Barack Obama's 49th birthday? So, when Graham Elliot shared his personal popcorn recipe with his followers on Instagram, we knew we had something special on our hands.
Graham Elliot brings parmesan and cracked pepper to the movies
On Instagram, Chef Graham Elliot shared his personal hack for movie theater popcorn. He brings a sandwich bag filled with grated Parmesan and cracked pepper, writing "Guessing I'm the only person in the world that's bringing their own dime-bag of grated Parmesan and cracked pepper for the movie theater popcorn." Well, now that the secret's out it's safe to say that Elliot won't be the only person in the world sprinkling some cheesy, peppery goodness onto movie theater popcorn.
Rather than sneaking goodies into the movies, bringing popcorn seasoning to the theater allows you to support your local theater's concessions. Plus, no matter how crafty of a snack smuggler you are, packaged treats can't compete with hot, freshly-popped popcorn. It's a clever tip for popcorn connoisseurs, allowing you to order comforting and aromatic movie theater popcorn, while elevating it with personalized seasoning.
More creative popcorn tips from the pros
Whether at home or in the theater, you can always elevate your popcorn with a little seasoning, (or for a change, try soy sauce popcorn). For a sweetened up recipe, try Buddy Valastro's popcorn recipe. The Cake Boss star mixes melted white chocolate and rainbow sprinkles into his salted popcorn. Not only does it look beautiful, but it tastes like birthday cake. Maybe not the best seasoning combo to bring to the theater, but definitely great for a sweet snack on the couch!
Tia Mowry inspired us with her approach to sweet & spicy popcorn. She suggests sprinkling hot popcorn with garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and pepper. For a final touch, she drizzles honey over the snack and shakes it up. Yum!
Now that you learned some popcorn flavor ideas from the pros, learn more about how popcorn became a movie theater staple. The snack has quite the history, and it's a bit more complicated than just tasting good with butter (or anything else you can throw on it).