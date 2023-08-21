For Delicious Movie Theater Popcorn, Follow Graham Elliot's Brilliant Tip

Who hasn't smuggled a favorite treat into the movie theater? Maybe you need authentic Swedish fish for film viewing or See's caramels for an optimal movie-going experience. Well, if you thought sneaking packaged snacks into the theater was resourceful, Graham Elliot has taken it up a notch. His ingenious hack involves bringing a little refinement to movie theater popcorn. The components are simple: a plastic baggie, some black pepper, and some grated parm.

While the chef is famous from his appearances on Top Chef Masters and Top Chef, Graham Elliot is the winner of three James Beard Nominations for his creative cooking. His restaurant was awarded not one, but two Michelin Stars, and did we mention that he cooked the birthday dinner for President Barack Obama's 49th birthday? So, when Graham Elliot shared his personal popcorn recipe with his followers on Instagram, we knew we had something special on our hands.