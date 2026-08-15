This Is Trader Joe's Best Frozen Breakfast Of 2026 So Far
Trader Joe's shoppers love exploring the aisles for exciting new items. The grocery chain often debuts new items throughout the year, leaving positive or negative word-of-mouth to trickle out to consumers nationwide. And this year has so far brought one breakfast item that stood above the rest, offering a savory and hearty meal on its own, or a strong base for your own creation.
Trader Joe's new frozen breakfast bowls dropped in February of 2026 to considerable customer excitement. Upon cooking, it has a pleasantly savory and cheesy smell, which tees up two of its most prominent flavor notes. A rich, savory punch follows from crumbled pork sausage and bacon pieces, all held together by a base of scrambled eggs and seasoned potatoes.
For a whole breakfast that can microwave in just a few minutes, it's pretty good. But this breakfast bowl truly shines as a versatile base for your own culinary creations, simple or complex. It's a good vehicle for chopped onions, fresh herbs, and/or your favorite hot sauce. One popular Reddit comment suggested that buyers "add some sour cream and put it in a tortilla[;] it's a five minute breakfast burrito."
Part of a balanced Trader Joe's breakfast
The base flavor of this breakfast bowl and its versatility in supporting additional flavors are a big part of why shoppers say this Trader Joe's breakfast find is worth every penny. The new breakfast bowl doesn't have a spotless reputation, but one common complaint is offset by one of its strengths. Balance its salty flavor profile with additional unsalted ingredients, especially dairy, which is particularly adept at cutting salty flavors.
To round out your breakfast bowl with a sweet breakfast bread, this store has two more strong contenders. Before this bowl debuted, the ready-to-bake almond croissants topped our ranking of 9 Trader Joe's breakfast items for how easy they make it to have fresh croissants at home. But there's another contender that may take precedence, as it's not expected to stay around forever. Shoppers crave Trader Joe's lemon poppy seed muffins for their perfect balance of tart and sweet, with much of that satisfaction coming from their use of real lemon juice and zest. They're worth getting while they're hot, so to speak: they're a limited time item that hit store shelves several months ago, so they're likely on their way out — for now, at least.