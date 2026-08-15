Avoid This Common Mistake When Air-Frying Hot Dogs

The air fryer has definitely taken permanent residence in American kitchens since its launch, largely because it heats up faster than an oven and produces super-crisp results with minimal use of cooking oil. Consumers can simply dump their ingredients inside, give the basket a shake halfway through the cook time, and return to golden nuggets of chicken or a crispy mountain of fries. Cooking hot dogs in an air fryer is a great idea too, but it does come with one caveat — you mustn't cook them for too long or they can dry out.

While professional chefs may balk at using air fryers, they are convenient when you want to produce hot dogs that have oodles of textural complexity and caramelized umami flavor. Boiling frankfurters can leave them waterlogged and bland, whereas air-frying them produces hot dogs with a barbecue-like taste without the hassle of firing up the grill. The key thing to remember is that air fryers work like mini convection ovens, so you need to be mindful that the heat will be swirling around the entire basket, covering all angles — unlike a grill, where the heat emanates solely from the bottom.

The benefit to this is that you can leave your hot dogs in there mostly unmonitored, as every bit of surface area can crisp up at the same time. That said, they don't need to be in there for a lengthy spell. Any more than three minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit and they'll become dehydrated and lose their juicy centers.