Is Cooking Hot Dogs In An Air Fryer A Good Idea?

Air fryers' growing popularity has raised an interesting question: Can you — and should you — cook hot dogs in everyone's new favorite appliance? Actually ... yes. Air-fried hot dogs turn out tasty as heck; if you have an air fryer, you should try it sometime.

Hot dogs are a classic American food. And for all of the jokes about them being made of raccoon meat or whatever gets scraped up off the slaughterhouse floor, it's hard to deny their value for convenience, portability, versatility, and — frankly — deliciousness.

One great thing about hot dogs is that you can cook them in tons of different methods and they'll turn out okay. You can cook them on a grill, boil them, or even microwave hot dogs with water if you're in a hurry — the sky is pretty much the limit here. But if you haven't tried making hot dogs in an air fryer, you're missing out.