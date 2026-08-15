This Gordon Ramsay Restaurant Was A Massive Flop With An Underwhelming Menu

"Fat Cow" may not seem like the most welcoming name for an eatery, but this short-lived Gordon Ramsay restaurant seemed like it had everything else going for it. Opened in Los Angeles in 2012, this was a casual restaurant that sought a broad yet family-friendly clientele. The dining room had an upscale distressed vibe, the bar area resembled an English Pub, and a dessert station was known by the child-friendly name of Moo Bar.

While the Moo Bar featured handmade ice cream sandwiches with cookies, the rest of the menu was largely typical New American restaurant fare. There was a burger, French fries, and a selection of pizzas. Two dishes had a notable Ramsay flair: mac and cheese with lobster, and a sticky toffee pudding — one of the chef's favorites, and the dessert course to Gordon Ramsay's last meal.

Evidence suggests Fat Cow was popular, but it closed in 2014 under legal pressure from a Spanish restaurant in Florida with the same name — and the legal issues were only beginning. Staffers sued the business over unpaid wages and labor violations, and Ramsay was sued by his business partner for allegedly boxing him out of a relaunch effort.