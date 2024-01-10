Gordon Ramsay's Last Meal On Earth Would Include One Very Decadent Dessert

Thinking about what your last meal on Earth might be is kind of dark since it means your time in this life is expiring. However, for most of us, how our life ends is out of our control, so having the privilege to think about what our last meal would be might provide some comfort. At least you can have whatever your taste buds desire in your final moments. As part of the "Mythical Kitchen" series, celebrity chef Gordan Ramsay was asked to ponder his final dish. He answered that his last meal would include a classic English Breakfast, butter chicken, chicken wings, an In-N-Out burger, and beef Wellington — and he'd wash it all down with a Monkey 47 gin and tonic. But after devouring all of that food, Ramsay wouldn't be done. He has a fancy dessert to finish with – sticky toffee pudding and a deep-fried Mars bar.

Sticky toffee pudding is a famous British dessert made with a juicy, soft sponge cake topped with brown sugar, minced dates, and doused with sweet toffee sauce. You can even level up the flavor of the pudding by making it with a brandy butterscotch recipe. The deep-fried Mars bar famously hails from Scotland, and it's simply a chocolate Mars bar drenched in batter, then deep-fried in oil. Both of these sweet desserts have interesting backgrounds.