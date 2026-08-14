Gone Are The Days Of Cluttered Pot Lids After A 5-Minute Dollar Tree Hack
One of the mistakes people make with nonstick cookware is failing to store their pieces properly. The surface can easily become scratched and scuffed, which can make them look unsightly and negatively affect their performance. The same goes for pan lids that have been poorly stacked or left to jostle about in a kitchen cabinet that's busting at the seams — they can become rusty and damaged, preventing them from creating a tight seal. Fortunately, all it takes to reorganize cluttered pot lids and maximize their lifespan is a five-minute Dollar Tree hack (showcased in one user's TikTok) that requires nothing but two cheap shower caddies and a couple of zip ties.
DT's wire shower caddies are priced at an affordable $1.50 each and made of plastic. They have four rectangular tiers at the bottom and a triangle-shaped upper portion with a loop at the top so they can be hooked onto shower poles. To upcycle them into storage for pan lids, lay two shower caddies down on the counter and slide the first caddie underneath the other so the triangular portion is fully hidden beneath the second. This move should create a single unit with several slots for holding your pan lids. To stabilize the unit, connect the caddies together at either end using zip ties. A pack of eight nylon zip ties from Dollar Tree costs $1.50, so the entire project will only cost you $4.50 (and you'll have zip ties leftover for other jobs).
Connect several caddies together for pantry storage
Storing items like pan lids efficiently is one of the hacks to making the most of minimal kitchen cabinet space. However, you can also place your new storage solution in a larger pantry area. In this case, you might like to connect three or even four shower caddies together to create a lengthier modular unit that seamlessly fits on longer shelves. This move will allow you to store and see every pan lid in situ, making it easier to grab the one you need instead of rummaging through a messy cabinet. Moreover, the unit doubles as a storage spot for frying pans or storage container lids too. In fact, one reviewer on the Dollar Tree website said they use their upcycled shower caddies to store aluminum foil and parchment paper, so you can use them to organize and store all sorts of kitchen paraphernalia, like rolls of freezer bags, rolling pins, or plastic dinnerware.
@busymom_picks
Organization hack for pots and pans! So much better than digging through them to find the one you need (which is always on the bottom😂). Thanks @s.rod323 for the great idea🔥 #kitchenorganizationideas #diy #organizedkitchen #springcleaning #dollartreehacks #organizationhacksforstorage #storagehacks
A similar DIY Dollar Tree hack that makes storing pots and pans a breeze is to connect a series of napkin holders together with zip ties. If you are really low on shelf space, another idea is to stick adhesive hooks to the inside of kitchen cabinet doors and hang your pan lids on them to make use of an otherwise redundant area.