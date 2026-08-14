Gone Are The Days Of Cluttered Pot Lids After A 5-Minute Dollar Tree Hack

One of the mistakes people make with nonstick cookware is failing to store their pieces properly. The surface can easily become scratched and scuffed, which can make them look unsightly and negatively affect their performance. The same goes for pan lids that have been poorly stacked or left to jostle about in a kitchen cabinet that's busting at the seams — they can become rusty and damaged, preventing them from creating a tight seal. Fortunately, all it takes to reorganize cluttered pot lids and maximize their lifespan is a five-minute Dollar Tree hack (showcased in one user's TikTok) that requires nothing but two cheap shower caddies and a couple of zip ties.

DT's wire shower caddies are priced at an affordable $1.50 each and made of plastic. They have four rectangular tiers at the bottom and a triangle-shaped upper portion with a loop at the top so they can be hooked onto shower poles. To upcycle them into storage for pan lids, lay two shower caddies down on the counter and slide the first caddie underneath the other so the triangular portion is fully hidden beneath the second. This move should create a single unit with several slots for holding your pan lids. To stabilize the unit, connect the caddies together at either end using zip ties. A pack of eight nylon zip ties from Dollar Tree costs $1.50, so the entire project will only cost you $4.50 (and you'll have zip ties leftover for other jobs).