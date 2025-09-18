The Dollar Tree DIY That Makes Storing Pots And Pans A Breeze
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Stacking pots and pans is simple. Just nest the bases from largest to smallest, and they fit together neatly. The real challenge is the lids. With their different sizes and awkward knobs, they don't stack well and often end up tossed in cupboards or drawers, creating a frustrating mess when you need the right one. Instead of digging through a jumbled pile, one TikTok user has a clever Dollar Tree DIY hack involving napkin holders.
Napkin holders are surprisingly perfect for lid storage thanks to their upright design. The few inches of space between the bars allow lids of all shapes, even those with large knobs, to slide in securely. Metal napkin holders are sturdy enough to support the weight, so once assembled, your lids stay neatly in place. And since they come from Dollar Tree, this hack is as affordable as it is practical.
To get started, count how many lids you own so you'll know how many napkin holders to buy, remembering that it's one lid per holder. Then, connect the holders together using Dollar Tree nylon cable ties for a flexible setup, or crafting glue if you want something permanent. Line them up in a row so your lids rest parallel to one another, and double-check that the row fits inside your drawer or cupboard. Once secured, slide in your lids, and you've got a simple, budget-friendly solution that keeps your kitchen well organized.
More creative hacks for storing your pots, pans, and lids
If the napkin holder hack isn't your style, there are plenty of other clever ways to store pot and pan lids. In fact, you may already have a pot lid organizer hiding in your office: a mail sorter. When laid on its side inside a cabinet, a mail sorter functions a lot like a lid organizer, giving each lid its own slot. This trick is especially handy if you have unused mail sorters lying around and don't want to trek to the dollar store.
So what about the actual pots and pans? Nesting them from largest to smallest is an easy way to save space, but it's not always foolproof, especially depending on the pan's surface material. One of the big mistakes people make with nonstick cookware is loosely stacking it, which could scratch that protective nonstick coating. To avoid damage, slip a dish towel, a piece of felt, or a rubber pan protector between each pot or pan.
If you've got a small kitchen, storing pots, pans, and their lids becomes even trickier. One of our hacks to make the most of kitchen cabinet space is to hang these items. Hanging pots and pans not only frees up cupboards but also keeps your most-used items within easy reach. A set of bar hooks under the cabinets works for lighter cookware, while a heavy-duty wall-mounted rack, like this Toplife 31.5-inch Rack with 14 hooks and a 30-pound weight limit, handles heavier pots and pans. And for the lids, these Adjustable Pot Lid Holders for Cabinets allow you to store them on a cupboard door or inside a deep drawer.