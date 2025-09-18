The Dollar Tree DIY That Makes Storing Pots And Pans A Breeze

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Stacking pots and pans is simple. Just nest the bases from largest to smallest, and they fit together neatly. The real challenge is the lids. With their different sizes and awkward knobs, they don't stack well and often end up tossed in cupboards or drawers, creating a frustrating mess when you need the right one. Instead of digging through a jumbled pile, one TikTok user has a clever Dollar Tree DIY hack involving napkin holders.

Napkin holders are surprisingly perfect for lid storage thanks to their upright design. The few inches of space between the bars allow lids of all shapes, even those with large knobs, to slide in securely. Metal napkin holders are sturdy enough to support the weight, so once assembled, your lids stay neatly in place. And since they come from Dollar Tree, this hack is as affordable as it is practical.

To get started, count how many lids you own so you'll know how many napkin holders to buy, remembering that it's one lid per holder. Then, connect the holders together using Dollar Tree nylon cable ties for a flexible setup, or crafting glue if you want something permanent. Line them up in a row so your lids rest parallel to one another, and double-check that the row fits inside your drawer or cupboard. Once secured, slide in your lids, and you've got a simple, budget-friendly solution that keeps your kitchen well organized.