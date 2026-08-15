Customers Say These 9 Frozen Pizzas Are Better Than Delivery
Frozen pizza is a savior on days you're craving a 'za, but can't go to a restaurant or get delivery. It's been a hit ever since it was sold by little pizza eateries across the United States in the early '50s, which is why you can find so many varieties made by so many brands today. However, frankly, not all of them taste that good, and if you're stuck with a mediocre or bad one, you'd have to find a way to improve your frozen pizza just to make it palatable. Why go through all of that when you can instead get one that's been praised by customers on multiple online platforms for having a great flavor and texture?
Since not everyone has the time to rummage through the internet to find out which frozen pizzas people enjoy most, we've put together this list. While some may argue that the best frozen pizzas aren't from name brands, we've focused on famous brands for this article and why customers believe these companies stand out from the rest. That way, when you're looking for your favorite topping at your nearest grocery store, you can look for it from the brand that looks most appealing.
1. Bettergoods
It's easy to inadvertently make mistakes when shopping at Walmart, but skipping the frozen pizzas by its in-house brand Bettergoods is one you need to stop right away. Customers say they're great, with one fan on Reddit saying, "reminds me of a local pizza joint's fresh-cooked pizzas."
Bettergoods has a decent variety of frozen pizzas, which includes a bunch of flavors and crust options like Italian wood-fired, wood-fired ultra thin, and gluten-free. Customers like all of them, and especially appreciate the crusts. The most common praise for them is that they have a great texture, with some saying they taste like they're made with fresh and really good quality dough. The cheese and toppings have also been called top-notch, and they add to the pizzas' overall flavor nicely.
There's just one problem with the pizzas that have marinara sauce as the base, and that's the sauce itself, according to a handful of reviewers. It does have a mild kick of spice, but at the same time can feel a little underwhelming. Luckily, the rest of the components shine and mostly mask what the sauce is lacking. As for the 'zas with garlic sauce as the base, a customer summed it up perfectly on Facebook, saying, "If you were to serve this to me at a sit down joint, I'd have no idea it came frozen in a box."
2. Yough!
Yough! is a pretty new brand in the frozen pizza game, so you might not be familiar with it yet. However, if you're into healthy eating and would still love to enjoy delicious pizzas once in a while, this is a brand you shouldn't be sleeping on. One customer on Reddit said it was "The best 'healthier option' frozen pizza I've personally had."
Many people really appreciate that not only are the frozen 'zas by Yough! low-calorie, but they're also very high in protein — we're talking 40-50 grams per pizza, with even more if you choose the uncured pepperoni pizza.
Customers also say the pizzas taste great, unlike many others marketed as healthy options, with some saying the crust tastes like sourdough. It probably has a similar tang thanks to its main ingredient, Greek yogurt (also where most of the protein comes from). Lastly, reviewers have said that the pizzas are filling, and a handful say they don't feel guilty even after eating a whole one, so that's a complete win-win.
3. Red Baron
Frozen pizza connoisseurs would know that Red Baron has been around for a long time, and reviewers say that its pizzas have always tasted amazing. This brand has many crust options in its frozen pizza line, and customers online have praised most, if not all, of them. One Reddit post praises the stuffed crust in particular, saying it has "Plenty of cheese in the crust and it is very gooey." Others appreciate the classic crust for being crispy, and the brick oven one has been called just the right amount of chewy. Folks have further said that the toppings, cheese, and sauce taste good and complement the crusts nicely. The sauce packs a little heat, which makes it shine.
While people haven't given reviews for each frozen pizza flavor by Red Baron, considering the sheer variety, they have shared their opinions about the most popular one — the pepperoni pizza. Most say the meat has a tasty kick, and a few recommend taking it off the pie, slicing it up, and then placing it on, to distribute its flavor more evenly. The pizzas by Red Baron are clearly a good choice overall, and we aren't surprised that customers like them so much, given that this brand scored well in our ranking of 15 brands of frozen pizzas.
4. Newman's Own
Another brand that's been in the frozen pizza business for a long time, Newman's Own's large range is considered amazing by customers for several reasons. One of them is that it uses nicer ingredients than other brands. This isn't surprising, as Newman's Own is actually one of the frozen pizza brands that uses high-quality ingredients. That's likely why someone commented, "Newman's is easily the best frozen pizza I have had" in a thread on Facebook.
People appreciate the pizzas' overall flavor, too, mentioning that the sauce has a hint of smokiness that makes it stand out, the meats are tasty, and the vegetables actually stay put and don't turn soggy after the pizza is baked. Reviewers have also pointed out that the brand is very generous with all the toppings and doesn't season the pizzas excessively with salty ingredients, which makes them tastier.
Fans enjoy all the crust options as well, which are stone-fired, sourdough, and thin and crispy. The sourdough crust is praised for its distinctive flavor, and the stone-fired one is light and crunchy. As for the thin and crispy, customers praise it for having a good flavor too. All in all, you can't go wrong with this age-old brand.
5. Motor City Pizza Co.
If you love Detroit-style pizza but can't get it at any of the pizza restaurants near you, Motor City Pizza Co. will be a godsend. As one customer wrote on Facebook, "Quantity, quality, price hits all the check marks! Yum!"
With a Detroit-style pizza, the crust is what makes it different from other types, as it's rectangular, pretty fluffy, and has crispy edges. This brand gets all of that right, as one YouTube reviewer explained, saying about the crust, "Nice and fluffy, it's buttery, slightly garlicky. It's nice and crunchy on the outside." They also praised the sauce's balanced flavor and further mentioned that the cheese covers the entire pizza properly, and others agreed with them in the comments. These are all reasons why Motor City Pizza Co. has a major fan base, with many saying it's the best brand out there and that they don't consider any other option when they're craving a frozen pizza.
Folks also appreciate that it comes in a rectangular dish, so you can bake it as-is for those crispy edges. Some of them do recommend taking the pizza out of the tray and then transferring it onto a hot pizza stone, as that makes it even better.
6. Porta
Porta is a Canadian brand of frozen pizzas that's quite popular in the U.S., too. All the ingredients are authentically Italian, and the pizzas are made with Roman-style pinsa crusts, so they have a nicely balanced soft and crispy texture. One customer confirmed on Reddit that it "Tastes like an Italian wood fired pizza from a restaurant." Clearly, you shouldn't miss out on this one.
This brand has a few flavors, and while all of them are good, the most popular ones among customers seem to be the pepperoni and sausage, and caramelized onion pizzas. The pepperoni has a little spicy kick that many appreciate a lot. Fans also say the toppings of the sausage and caramelized onion pizza are pretty flavorful, and the crust is exactly as the brand promises it to be.
The only issue some seem to have with these pizzas is that they don't have too much sauce on them. On the flip side, some have mentioned that they prefer it this way, so it likely comes down to personal preference. There's one thing that most agree on, though, as summarized by a fan on Reddit who said, "It's better than most restaurant pizzas I've had."
7. Home Run Inn
If you've been wanting to try tavern-style (or thin-crust) pizza without going to Chicago, Home Run Inn's frozen range (which includes pepperoni, sausage, veggie, cheese, among other flavors) is worth a shot. Customers online keep raving about it, and they've repeatedly called this brand one of the best options on the market for frozen 'zas.
The crust is what attracts people the most, as it's crispy and buttery but also has a soft texture that one YouTube reviewer described as "like a croissant." The sauce isn't too heavy on flavor, but it's fresh, and some say it's even a little sweet. The brand, luckily, doesn't skimp on cheese or toppings.
People have pointed out that the pizzas taste well-balanced overall, but at the same time, you get distinct flavors from the sauce, cheese, and toppings. One commenter on Reddit heaped praise on these pizzas, saying that at a family party, "not only did the children love it so did the adults. They thought I actually ordered pizza." Another commenter in the same thread said, "I would definitely rather have this over Domino's!" To keep your experience authentic, remember that Chicago thin crust pizza should be cut in squares. That's how it's meant to be served and how it tastes best.
8. Tombstone
Tombstone has some of the most interesting crust options, like the unique French fry-style crust and garlic bread crust, though it also has a classic thin crust for those who prefer it that way. Customers dig all of them — especially the thin crust and French fry-style crust pizzas.
The thin crust has been called crispy and light, while people appreciate the French fry-style crust for its lovely potato flavor. In a detailed review of the chili cheese French fry-style crust pizza, one TikTok user said, "This is exactly what it says it is. This tastes like I'm eating some loaded chili cheese French fries." They further added, "The crust is really good, it's like a flaky golden brown. It's got a really nice texture."
If you prefer pizzas with marinara sauce, the good news is that customers think they're just as good. In fact, some appreciate the sauce a lot more than the rest of the elements, with one writing on Reddit, "The sauce is EXCELLENT, not a whole lot, but very robust and flavorful." Another agreed, saying, "My favorite frozen pizza going back decades — and for one of the reasons you mentioned: the sauce. Best tasting sauce of them all." These pizzas are good enough that some people come back to them, and find them every bit as good as they remembered.
9. Di Fara
Di Fara is already considered one of the best pizza places in Brooklyn, so even though the brand is fairly new in the frozen pizza market, it isn't surprising that customers already love it. The most common praise these frozen pizzas get is that they taste as good as a fresh pie. As one fan said on Facebook, "I would never refer to this as a frozen pizza but a pizzeria pizza that was frozen." Some have also pointed out that the frozen pizzas are as close to the fresh ones you get at Di Fara's restaurants, with one TikTok reviewer calling it "95% identical."
The brand has only four flavors, which are classic, pepperoni, three-meat, and vodka sauce pizza. All these options have the same crust, which customers say is crunchy and not too dense. The marinara sauce has a slightly sharp taste, in a good way, and it stays just as moist even after the pizza is baked.
The vodka sauce is also loved by plenty of customers. When it comes to the toppings, the cheese has is tasty, and the toppings are premium, as fans say the meatballs taste good and both the sausage and pepperoni curl up and get a lovely seared finish. Based on all the reviews, we can see why one Reddit commenter called it "S-tier all-around."
Methodology
To make sure we only showcased the absolute best frozen pizzas currently on the market, we went through what customers had to say on several online platforms, like Reddit, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok. Our criterion was pretty simple — if a large number of folks raved about a brand's frozen pizzas on at least three different platforms, we included it here.
We also stuck to the reviews from the past two years, to ensure this list is based on relatively recent information. Lastly, we looked at what customers particularly liked about the pizzas from each brand, so that we could give you a fair idea about what makes them stand out.