The Ultimate Guide To The Best Pizza Places In Brooklyn

They say you can't get a bad slice of pizza in New York City, but we beg to differ. We say that depends on your standards. And while there are a ton of veritably legendary pizzerias in New York City, you will find a crop of the best of them in the borough of Brooklyn.

There are dozens of places to get a good slice in Brooklyn, and even more, if you want a full pie. It's not just New York-style pizza, either. In Brooklyn, you can get a traditional New York pizza from one of Dumbo's established pizzerias, or you can explore the neighboring areas for amazing Detroit Style slices and wood-fired pies. It really is its own city, and as such, you can find a variety of styles and flavors of pizza from block to block.

We wanted a list that represented the best of what Brooklyn has to offer while diversifying the types and styles of pizza as much as we could. At the end of the day, we feel confident in each of these recommendations. From a Brooklyn local's perspective, these are the 13 pizza places you must try in the NYC borough.