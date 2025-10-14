The Absolute Best Frozen Pizza Isn't A Name Brand

Having a frozen pizza ready to go can really come in handy when the craving hits. But with so many different frozen pizzas out there, how do you know you're choosing a decent one? According to our ranking of 15 brands of frozen pizzas, the best one isn't even a name brand. Rather, we placed Signature Select Rising Crust Five Cheese Pizza in the first place spot. For anyone unfamiliar, Signature Select is the in-house brand at Safeway — and it beat name brands such as Red Baron and DiGiorno.

Tasters found this pizza to be full of flavor, with a nice balance of cheese to sauce. Additionally, they found it to have a nice, crunchy crust — although some tasters thought the crust was a bit too bready. But, at the same time, one taster said that it reminded them of Pizza Hut, which is a major compliment.

Overall, it was given a rating of 7.6 out of 10, which is pretty good for a pizza that can be made with no more effort than throwing it in the oven. When you do try it, be sure to keep in mind the secret to achieving restaurant-quality frozen pizza without extra ingredients: Letting it thaw before popping it in the oven.