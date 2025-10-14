The Absolute Best Frozen Pizza Isn't A Name Brand
Having a frozen pizza ready to go can really come in handy when the craving hits. But with so many different frozen pizzas out there, how do you know you're choosing a decent one? According to our ranking of 15 brands of frozen pizzas, the best one isn't even a name brand. Rather, we placed Signature Select Rising Crust Five Cheese Pizza in the first place spot. For anyone unfamiliar, Signature Select is the in-house brand at Safeway — and it beat name brands such as Red Baron and DiGiorno.
Tasters found this pizza to be full of flavor, with a nice balance of cheese to sauce. Additionally, they found it to have a nice, crunchy crust — although some tasters thought the crust was a bit too bready. But, at the same time, one taster said that it reminded them of Pizza Hut, which is a major compliment.
Overall, it was given a rating of 7.6 out of 10, which is pretty good for a pizza that can be made with no more effort than throwing it in the oven. When you do try it, be sure to keep in mind the secret to achieving restaurant-quality frozen pizza without extra ingredients: Letting it thaw before popping it in the oven.
What do shoppers think of Signature Select rising crust 5 cheese pizza?
On the Safeway product page, the Signature Select Rising Crust Five Cheese Pizza has an average rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars, based on over 550 customer reviews. So, in short, reviewers absolutely love this pizza. One reviewer raved, "Great crust, great sauce, great cheeses. Better than the take out by far." Another review declared it as "so cheesy and delicious."
Overall, customers love that it's easy to make, is priced well, and tastes good. While some of our tasters didn't like the thick crust, many of the customer reviews actually praise that part of the pizza. Additionally, the flavor is also complimented in many of the reviews. One person wrote, "I can demolish a whole one of these by myself because they're that good! The crust is seasoned and is soft in the middle but crunchy on the outside."
As for the negative reviews, one person complained about a soggy crust, while another called it "just okay." But overall, the reviews are overwhelmingly positive. A few different reviews noted that they add toppings to upgrade this frozen pizza, which is a great idea. We have a whole guide on ways to upgrade your frozen pizza, which includes multiple ideas for toppings such as extra cheese, seasonings, or veggies.