Grill Lovers Share 6 Of Their Favorite Cooking Oils And Fats For The Perfect Sear

Grilling requires higher heat to give you that nice sear, whether you're cooking up a steak or vegetables — and the right cooking oil is important to prevent the meat from burning or sticking to the grates. As summer is the season for grilling, we asked chefs and experts like "Born to Grill" author Rob Rainford for their favorite cooking oils to grill with.

High heat cooking generally calls for oils with a high smoke point, but even olive oil which has a lower smoking point has its own fans. They include Klementine Song, chef de cuisine at Tsubaki in Los Angeles and Steve Benjamin, culinary director of Bourbon Steak in Dana Point, CA. Paramjeet Bombra, head chef at Baar Baar in Los Angeles, talks about coconut oil that is common in South India.

While most people go for cooking oils with neutral flavors to let the ingredients shine on their own, some chefs, including Esteban Klenzi, executive chef at Alto in Studio City, CA and Richard Archuleta, executive chef at Level 8 in L.A., prefer using beef tallow or butter instead of oils to add a richer flavor.