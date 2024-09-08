These Mushrooms Are The Best Vegetarian Steak Alternative

At the end of a long week, you might be craving a juicy steak. What do you do if it doesn't fit into your diet or if you don't want the heavy feeling you get after eating red meat? Lots of people face this situation, but you don't have to give in or give up what you want entirely. There is a fantastic solution in mushrooms, particularly portobellos.

As a secret ingredient to replace meat when you don't want to or can't eat it, edible fungi come in a variety of flavors and textures, so you can use them in tons of ways. There are plenty of mushroom recipes you'll want to repeat, and fungi are used as meat substitutes in many plant-based recipes as well. As long as you know how to prepare them without getting spongy or slimy results, they can take on similar properties to meat. This is thanks to glutamate that makes them taste savory and various cooking techniques and times that achieve the right texture.

Registered nutritionist Anna Tebbs explained the nutritional benefits of using fungi as a meat substitute to the Lancashire Times. She noted that "mushrooms present a natural option that is rich in protein, fiber, and essential nutrients." Tebbs added that they are versatile, absorb flavors, and can replicate meaty texture and taste. With so many types of mushrooms available, though, which one should you choose if you want an alternative to steak? You can't go wrong with the portobello.