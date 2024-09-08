These Mushrooms Are The Best Vegetarian Steak Alternative
At the end of a long week, you might be craving a juicy steak. What do you do if it doesn't fit into your diet or if you don't want the heavy feeling you get after eating red meat? Lots of people face this situation, but you don't have to give in or give up what you want entirely. There is a fantastic solution in mushrooms, particularly portobellos.
As a secret ingredient to replace meat when you don't want to or can't eat it, edible fungi come in a variety of flavors and textures, so you can use them in tons of ways. There are plenty of mushroom recipes you'll want to repeat, and fungi are used as meat substitutes in many plant-based recipes as well. As long as you know how to prepare them without getting spongy or slimy results, they can take on similar properties to meat. This is thanks to glutamate that makes them taste savory and various cooking techniques and times that achieve the right texture.
Registered nutritionist Anna Tebbs explained the nutritional benefits of using fungi as a meat substitute to the Lancashire Times. She noted that "mushrooms present a natural option that is rich in protein, fiber, and essential nutrients." Tebbs added that they are versatile, absorb flavors, and can replicate meaty texture and taste. With so many types of mushrooms available, though, which one should you choose if you want an alternative to steak? You can't go wrong with the portobello.
Using portobello mushrooms as a vegetarian steak alternative
You've likely seen portobello burgers and sandwiches because these mushrooms have been used for plant-based burgers for a very long time since they don't require much finessing to imitate meat. The size, texture, and earthy, rich flavor of the wide brown caps speak for themselves, which is why they've become such an excellent substitute for steak.
Generally, you can find portobellos with or without the stems intact in the produce section at your local grocer alongside other fresh mushrooms. Since they're like sponges, avoid washing them with water because they'll just get soggy. You want the portobellos to soak up the seasoning and sauce from your marinade, so clean them by wiping with a damp paper towel or cloth. Then, marinate them overnight so that they can absorb the flavors, but at least 20 minutes will do in a pinch.
Like with steak, you can put portobellos directly on the grill or in a cast iron skillet. Avoid putting too many caps on the grate or in the pan at once. Rather than crowd the mushrooms, cook them in batches. Also, make sure that the grill or skillet is searing hot when you start cooking.
Other mushrooms that are great meat substitutes
Portobellos can be used in many ways to replace beef in recipes, such as in hearty mushroom coconut curry, chili, and fajitas. However, they aren't the only mushrooms that work well as a meat alternative. In fact, portobellos are just the completely grown form of a fungi species that can be used in various recipes. Cremini mushrooms are one of these forms, and they still have an earthy flavor but aren't as rich. They are particularly ideal as a ground beef replacement for pizza, pasta sauce, meatloaf, and shepherd's pie. Also, you can use them to upgrade cream of mushroom soup.
Another mushroom type with amazing meaty flavor is the shiitake, which is soft in texture. Along with being a wonderful beef alternative in stir-fries and soups, they work great for replacing bacon if you marinate them in soy sauce, pepper, smoked paprika, and maple syrup. That's why they work so well to make grits even tastier.
King oyster mushrooms, otherwise known as the king trumpet, are a third option for substituting beef in recipes because of how intensely savory they are. They're a different species of fungi and have a deeper, earthier flavor compared to the standard oyster mushroom. King trumpets can be used for vegetarian steaks and for making a chewy beef jerky alternative. Depending on how you marinate them, you can use them to replace pork and seafood as well.