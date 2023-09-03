What Is French Opera Cake And What Does It Taste Like?

French patisserie is an art form. A celebration of skill and sweet flavors, French cakes are as much a feast for the eyes as they are for your taste buds. This is particularly evident in the French Opera cake. Also known as L'Opéra, French Opera cake has romantic beginnings in the prestigious bakery of Dalloyau in Paris. The history of Dalloyau actually began in 1682, when Charles Dalloyau served as a baker for Louis XIV and the Royal Court of Versailles. Over the next few centuries, descendants of Charles Dalloyau served multiple royal lines (Marie-Antoinette included), navigated the French Revolution, and in 1802, opened the first "Maison de Gastronomie." This developed into the legendary Dalloyau bakery and patisserie.

Fast forward another century and a half to 1955, and it's believed that L'Opéra was conceived within the very same bakery. It's a small, rectangular-shaped cake that showcases clear layers in varying hues of hazel. The cake is typically composed of almond cake soaked in boozy coffee syrup, heavenly thick coffee buttercream, and rich, dark chocolate ganache. It's decadent and luxurious.

With six to eight striking layers, L'Opéra is a marvel to behold. The buttercream gives the cake that velvety smoothness, while the coffee syrup adds a mildly bitter undertone. In one bite, this cake bursts into a symphony of flavors, with nutty, sweet, and coffee notes playfully harmonizing in a delightful ensemble. This cake tastes as clever and impressive as it looks.