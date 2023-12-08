What's The Main Difference Between Frangipane And Marzipan?

The key with marzipan is all about the texture. People are divided on the strong almond taste — some love it, some hate it — but what virtually everyone can agree on is it's easy to mold into various designs, with enough firmness to hold its shape. Ultimately, this allows bakers to create intricate, gorgeous desserts that are as much art pieces as they are confections. Nowadays, fondant is commonly used for a similar purpose — it takes color much better than marzipan — but there's no doubt that marzipan has a far deeper, richer flavor, and people typically dislike fondant even more than marzipan. In addition to being used as decoration, you'll often find marzipan molded into those gorgeous little fruits and other small designs to eat as is.

One legend of marzipan's origin dates to 15th century Germany. Supposedly, a shortage of flour led to the need for a replacement for bread, and bakers devised a mixture of ground almonds in a concoction of eggs and sugar. But that's not the only story; there are also claims from Persia, Hungary, Italy, Spain, and even as far away as China. Modern marzipan is slightly different, as it typically involves honey and almond extract (making the original more like almond paste). Whether or not any of these origin stories are actually true is another matter — a lot of food origin stories are totally apocryphal, like that one about potato chips you might've heard before.