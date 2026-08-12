5 Downsides Of Buying A Pressure Cooker

Pressure cookers were first invented in 17th century France, and they wouldn't have stuck around for almost 350 years if they weren't still useful. They're great for beans and grains, but their greatest asset is arguably speed. By accumulating massive amounts of steam in a small space, pressure cookers are able to cook food up to 10 times faster than other methods.

These devices might have the ability to save home cooks a ton of time, but they're not without their downsides, especially for novice cooks. Timing a pressure cooked meal can be unforgiving, as can the cook process itself, with far fewer opportunities to tweak the recipe or check on the food. That may be a problem if you forgot to adjust for increased water retention.

Pressure cookers also raise some important questions around safety and usage. There are very few cooking methods that carry no risk, but few that carry as much as a pot that can turn into a bomb. It's easy to significantly mitigate this risk, but that won't answer the question of how often this specialty cookware with limited uses will actually be used.