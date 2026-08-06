For The Best Hawaiian Roll Sliders, Don't Skip This Step

There's so much to love about Hawaiian rolls — they're sweet, rich, fluffy, buttery, and all-around delicious (and if you're somehow unfamiliar with the tasty bread, you can read our guide on everything you need to know about Hawaiian rolls). Whether you're new to Hawaiian rolls or a longtime fan, we highly recommend that you use them to make homemade sliders. No matter what kind of sliders you're making — mini cheeseburgers (which can be made in a muffin tin), ham and cheese, chicken Parm sliders, and more — Hawaiian rolls are the best bread to use. Firstly, they're already the perfect size, so there's no extra work for you there. But secondly, and more importantly, the sweetness balances out the savoriness of the fillings, creating the perfect combination of flavors.

For any sliders, there's one important step that you don't want to skip: brushing the top of the Hawaiian rolls with melted butter. This is a key step for a few reasons, starting with the fact that it will make the rolls even more buttery and rich than they already are. But the melted butter will also ensure that the tops of the rolls develop an aesthetically pleasing golden hue and a satisfying crunch.

It's a quick step that will make a big difference. Just pop a small amount of butter in the microwave and use a pastry brush to coat the top of the rolls before baking them. Then, all that's left to do is enjoy your extra buttery Hawaiian roll sliders.