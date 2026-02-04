8 High-Protein Trader Joe's Products To Add To Meals
According to the Mayo Clinic, "Protein should account for 10% to 35% of your calories." This means that 50-175 grams of protein is needed for a person eating a 2,000 calorie per day diet. While that might not seem like a lot of protein, data does show that some Americans, particularly women, struggle to get sufficient protein. If you are looking to up your protein intake, Trader Joe's is known for having a variety of delicious, and affordable, protein options.
Many shoppers credit Trader Joe's as the secret to their healthy diets. At TJ's it is easy to stock up on protein-rich items that are unique and convenient additions to any at-home meal. From vegetables to legumes to dairy products, there are a variety of different options to suit the taste preferences of different people. After reading this list, consumers will find it easier than ever to make sure that they stock up on items that are both tasty and nutritious on their next shopping trip to Trader Joe's.
Methodology
As specified by the headline of this round up, I made sure to select items that could be considered additions to a meal, rather than entrees on their own. To select the nine products listed in this article, I researched all of the protein-rich items that are currently sold at Trader Joe's grocery stores. The ones featured in this article were chosen to represent a wide cross-section of different types of products that contain protein in them, most of which are not animal-based. That said, lean meats and seafood are some of the best sources of pure protein out there, and TJ's sells some high-quality options of these as well.
All of the product prices, nutritional values, and item availability information is based on Trader Joe's website. All of these products were acquired from my local Trader Joe's location in New York, New York. These items are not ranked and appear in no particular order.
Organic Red Lentil Sedanini
It might look like your typical pasta, but this product from Trader Joe's is anything but. The Organic Red Lentil Sedanini is a unique item on Trader Joe's shelves. It is a lentil-based pasta replacement that is perfect for those who are gluten-free. As an added bonus, this sedanini is packed with protein, with 15 grams found in each ¾ cup serving. The product is also very affordable, costing $2.99 for a 12-ounce package.
While this is a pasta replacement, it is not a pasta duplicate, so I would advise to not expect a perfect imitation when trying this product. Like many other legume-based pastas, this red lentil sedanini tastes slightly earthy and has a more gummy texture. Cooking the item also can be difficult, and, in my experience, I have noted that the cooking time for this product is much longer than what is advertised on the package. Nonetheless, I enjoy this as part of an easy, protein-heavy meal, and I love to pair it with an Italian tomato sauce or a pesto.
Small Curd Cottage Cheese
Oftentimes, cheese gets a reputation for being unhealthy, but in reality, some types can be an integral part of a healthy diet. One variety of cheese that's full of health benefits is cottage cheese. According to UCLA Health, cottage cheese is loaded with vitamins and minerals, including calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium and vitamin D. In addition, cottage cheese is a great source of protein. Trader Joe's offers two sizes of cottage cheese, with the 16 ounce Small Curd Cottage Cheese costing just $2.99. A single ½ cup serving has an impressive 12 grams of protein in it.
In addition to being a great source of protein, I also find cottage cheese to be incredibly delicious, and the Trader Joe's version is light, tangy, and refreshing. While it can be enjoyed on its own, my favorite way to eat this cottage cheese is on an avocado toast with lemon pepper seasoning on top. Another great option is to try making whipped cottage cheese or to use it as a base for a pasta sauce. Whichever way you choose to experiment, cottage cheese is one of the most delicious and easy ways to add protein into your meal, which is why I love to stock up on it for cheap at Trader Joe's.
Chewy Chocolate & Peanut Butter Protein Bars
One of the most convenient ways to get protein into your diet is by adding a protein bar to your meal. With the global protein bar market estimated to grow to be worth $5.81 billion this year, store shelves have become full of different protein bar options. Unfortunately, many of these are unhealthy, too expensive, or taste too sweet. For this reason, I was relieved to find a new favorite option with the Trader Joe's Chewy Chocolate & Peanut Butter Protein Bars.
One pack comes with five of these bars for just $3.69, making them one of the most affordable options I have seen on the market. Each bar has 10 grams of protein, making it a delicious and easy way to add some extra nutrition to a snack or meal. These bars taste delicious, with a chewy, cereal-like base and a decadent chocolate coating to add a layer of sweetness. While they are slightly on the sugary side, these protein bars are undeniably tasty and a great option for a quick, on-the-go bite to eat.
Lightly Salted Edamame
As someone who only sometimes consumes meat and poultry products, I have a lot of experience looking for vegetables that are rich in protein. For this reason, one of my favorite non-meat protein sources is edamame. In addition to being delicious, this vegetable is nutrient-dense and a protein powerhouse. Trader Joe's offers several products featuring this legume, but my favorite is the Lightly Salted Edamame, which offers a large bag of flash-frozen, hand-picked Southeast Asian edamame for just $2.99. After thawing and heating your edamame, a half-cup serving contains 9 grams of protein.
I love snacking on edamame just how it is, but I also find that it can be a great topping on salads, pastas, or stir-fries, and is magical when air-fried and seasoned. With a mild, fresh taste and a convenient pod-form, Trader Joe's edamame is easy to take on the go as well. Plus, each pod comes lightly salted, which, for me, brings out the flavor of these earthy beans. However, if you prefer no salt, you can just squeeze them out of the pods to enjoy them plain.
High Protein Organic Tofu
Tofu is an already great meat-free alternative, but at Trader Joe's, the high-protein, organic variety takes this mission to another level. While a serving of the regular Trader Joe's Organic Tofu has just 6 grams of protein per three-ounce serving, the High Protein Organic Tofu has 14 grams per three-ounce serving. This is a significant amount, especially for a vegan item, which makes this one of my favorite products to grab in the store.
I like this item because its immense firmness makes it easy to slice and sauté, grill, or fry. While some tofu seems to fall apart without warning, this product maintains its integrity and gives me restaurant-like performance. While not everyone may like just how dense this tofu is, it is a great option as a protein topping, and costing $2.99 for a 16-ounce container, the price cannot be beat.
Nonfat Vanilla Greek Yogurt
To be honest, I am not typically a huge fan of greek yogurt. To me, it can often be slimy and have a taste that is too sour. Many brands try to mask this with an unnecessary amount of overpowering vanilla and strawberry flavoring, which doesn't generally hide the sourness. With this negative perception of mine, I was pleasantly surprised the first time I tried Trader Joe's Nonfat Plain Greek Yogurt. These cups of yogurt are creamy, tart, tangy, and subtly sweetened with a fresh taste. For $0.99 a cup, the price is also one that is hard to beat by another brand.
Much to my surprise, this tiny Greek yogurt package contains an impressive 15 grams of protein in it, making it a great option to have as a snack or with granola as a breakfast dish. Another creative way you can use this yogurt is to turn it into a Greek Tzatziki Sauce. Tzatziki can be used as a salad or a dip for pita, vegetables, meats, and more.
Fully Cooked Falafel
Speaking of tzatziki sauce, one of my favorite things to dip into it is falafel. Falafel is a Middle Eastern dish that is made by mixing soaked chickpeas with fresh herbs and spices into a dough, forming this into patties, and then frying them. The result is a moist, fluffy fritter with a crisp exterior and a bold flavor. While you can make baked falafel on your own, an easier way to enjoy this snack is to grab a bag of Trader Joe's Fully Cooked Falafel. This item, which costs $3.99, comes with 12 small to medium sized falafel balls that are ready to eat after just a quick turn in the microwave or stint in the oven.
These falafel balls have a great level of spice to them, which I appreciate, and while they are a little bit on the dry side, I find that adding a sprinkle of water to them before microwaving does help with this problem. For me, eating them with a dip like hummus, tzatziki, or tahini is always the preferred method of consumption. Three of these falafel balls have 6 grams of protein, meaning that you can easily get 12 grams of protein by eating six of them as a side dish or as a topping to your salad or wrap.
Chickpea Fusilli Pasta
Last, but certainly not least, is an item that has become part of many of my weekly regular meals, the Trader Joe's Chickpea Fusilli Pasta. This pasta is truly one of the best protein pastas on the market, and as an added bonus, it is gluten free and high in fiber. While this pasta does taste more earthy than your typical flour-based varieties, I find it to have a more natural and muted flavor than some gluten-free, grain-free pastas on the market.
In addition, this pasta holds up better after cooking and doesn't become as gooey and crumbly as many of these other pastas do. A medium-sized box of this pasta is incredibly well priced at $2.99, making it one of the more affordable options on this list. Each serving of this chickpea pasta is ¾ of a cup, and this contains 11 grams of protein. Like the other options on this list, this chickpea pasta is a great choice to serve with your favorite tomato-based sauce or pesto, but can also be incorporated into salads or even casseroles. Protein is an essential part of maintaining a healthy diet, and with the help of these Trader Joe's items, adding it to any meal can be easy, delicious, and affordable.