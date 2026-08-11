10 Fine-Dining Restaurant Dishes You Have To See To Believe
Fine dining is known for its elegant, indulgent, and luxurious meals that are always memorable and always worth a splurge. However, some restaurants really take it to the next level with innovative, creative, and show-stopping dishes. Chefs across the world have created entire culinary experiences around one dish, from elaborate tableside presentations to turning plates into edible works of art. Some rely on theatrics, some rely on going big, and others rely on meticulous techniques and unexpected ingredients for their attention-grabbing cuisine. Many have at least one Michelin star.
No matter what the chef whips up, each dish tells a story, leaves people talking, and often goes viral on social media. We rounded up the top 10 dishes from fine-dining restaurants that bring the "wow" factor. Plates that you can't get anywhere else and that customers and social media fans say are worth the trip and the money. The only problem will be getting a reservation to taste these highly coveted dishes.
The Beefcase - Papi Steak
Is a steak worth $1,000? Should it be delivered with strobe lights in a briefcase? Papi Steak thinks so. The Las Vegas fine-dining eatery inside the Fontainebleau Las Vegas serves up a 55-ounce Australian wagyu steak inside a diamond briefcase embossed with the Papi Steak logo. Accompanied by all the theatrics of an over-the-top Vegas show and branded with the restaurant's logo tableside, it's then taken back to the kitchen to be cooked and returned sliced atop a wooden platter with four sauces. The restaurant, which also has a spot in Miami Beach, sold 78 of these Beefcases in a single night during the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas.
Flaming cotton candy baked Alaska - Phillipe Chow
The popular Baked Alaska is a fun way to add a little fanfare to the end of a meal. New York City-based Phillipe Chow, which specializes in Beijing-style cuisine, takes the dessert to another level with its cotton candy confection. The dish is made with cake, ice cream, and meringue. The restaurant has its own cotton candy machine and spins the treat into a giant dome shape. Once it's brought to the table, servers top it with the cotton candy and torch it with alcohol for a flaming dome that melts to reveal the classic treat. Phillipe Chow has a variety of desserts, but this one is its signature. Priced at $18, the restaurant makes it in-house and usually churns out about 60 a day.
Tableside pressed duck - Pasjoli
The name of the dish might sound odd, but it's a unique dining experience at Pasjoli. The Michelin-starred Santa Monica spot specializes in French cuisine, with the award-winning Chef Dave Beran at the helm. Priced at $350, guests enjoy an entire duck that's made into several dishes before them. Pressed duck is a traditional French dish dating back to the 1800s. A server brings roasted duck breasts to carve tableside, then uses the leftover meat and organs to press into a sauce using cognac and wine. The main dish is part of a three-course meal that includes a salad with duck fat vinaigrette and crispy duck skin, and duck legs confit with black truffles and wild mushrooms. The experience requires a special reservation in advance.
Infladitas - Californios
San Francisco-based Californios is known for its inventive dishes that honor the ingredients and traditions of Mexican cooking. The infladitas dish is black corn masa rolled into small balls. Dropped in 400-degree oil until crispy and puffy, the masa is filled with guajillo-chile atole, a thick Mexican soup. For the finishing touches, the dish is topped with a torched Hokkaido sea urchin. The restaurant is the world's first three-Michelin-starred Mexican restaurant and snagged the 14th spot in the World's 50 Best Restaurants List in North America for 2025.
Parmesan feather - Somni
Hollywood's Somni is just as glamorous and over-the-top as Tinsel Town's Hollywood sign itself. It has just one 14-seat communal table for its chef's counter experience. The three Michelin-starred restaurant has an ever-evolving 20-course tasting menu of dishes that are truly unique works of art. It's hard to pick just one, with courses like the kaluga caviar truffle bump served on a wooden prosthetic hand, shiso puff beef tartare with borage flowers, or the sardine on a sardine cracker on its menu. The Parmesan feather is a light, crispy rice cracker filled with Parmesan cream and lemon and made to resemble a white quill. It's served on a rice block. Chef Aitor Zabala fuses Spanish and California influences into his dishes for his $600 tasting menu.
Kotkapura royal atta chicken - Ambassador's Clubhouse
New York City's Ambassador's Clubhouse features cuisine influenced by the owners' roots in Delhi and Punjab. The maximalist-designed spot serves a $120 dish called Kotkapura Royal Atta Chicken that took the chefs two years to perfect. Atta chicken is a traditional Punjabi dish that starts with a twice-marinated semi-boned poussin (young chicken). It's then stuffed with minced chicken and a boiled egg inside a muslin cloth, and cooked in a charcoal tandoor. The restaurant tops it with a yogurt sauce, drapes it with dough, and molds it into the shape of a chicken. Once it's baked, it comes to the table with naan, saffron rice, and a rich sauce that's poured tableside. Ambassador's Clubhouse only makes two of these a day.
Creamed corn pot pie with croissant-layered pastry - The Eighty Six
The Eighty Six in New York City is an exclusive, fine-dining steakhouse and celebrity hot spot. It may be known for its $160 32-ounce porterhouse for two, but it has a side dish that's getting all the social buzz. The creamed corn pot pie is made with sweet corn and two-year-aged Parmesan. It's then baked with a swirled, croissant-layered pastry on top. And at $19, it's a steal at this swanky establishment. The eatery's bone marrow appetizer is also an eye-catching display. Oh, and it serves complimentary pickles with chives, horseradish, and wasabi. With Michael Vignola serving as Executive Chef, The Eighty Six ranked 12th in this year's World's Best 101 steakhouses. The annual list is curated by the London-based company Upper Cut Media House.
Butter Chicken Experience - Mussafer
Mussafer NYC's butter chicken experience was created from Chef Mayank Istwal's travels across India, trying different variations of the dish. It's the perfect meal for those who can't decide which item they want to try. It comes with three sauces, including the classic red butter chicken with smoky tomatoes, along with green butter made from tomatillos and serrano peppers, and white butter, consisting of tomato juice and cashew paste. The dish comes in vessels inspired by dabba, the traditional Indian metal lunchbox. Each one is unveiled one by one tableside. In a 2026 interview with Forbes, Chef Istwal said nearly every table orders the experience: "We knew this would be special because Butter Chicken is the most talked-about dish in any Indian restaurant, yet everyone has their own favorite version."
Smoked Eel & Sesame Donut - Smyth
Sweets and seafood may not seem like the most appetizing combination, but Chicago's Smyth has been known to marry both concepts in one of its dishes. The smoked eel and sesame donut featured in one of its tasting menus combined a foie gras mousse-filled fried donut hole, topped with smoked Maine Unagi eel, a pig ear pâté, and an apple wafer. The dish, served on a donut-shaped plate, was then finished with sesame, ginger, and chile oils. Holding three Michelin stars, the restaurant offers a rotating $420 tasting menu of New American cuisine with wine pairings. Some of its other standout dishes include the black walnut-cured quail egg and malted milk bread.
Mariscos - Limusina
Manhattan's tri-level Mexican spot Limusina sits in a former limousine garage. The restaurant's cuisine is influenced by several regions in Mexico, along with Texas and California. Everything from its interior décor to cocktails and food is vibrant, colorful, and bold. This includes its Mariscos dish, a common plate at many Mexican restaurants, but Limusina goes the extra mile. To be shared at the table, the $165 dish comes with shrimp, oysters, king crab, caviar, and crema, with passion fruit hot sauce all over ice in a giant clam shell.