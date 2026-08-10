The Dollar General Penny Deal Every Shopper Should Know
Everyone loves a bargain. Why would you pay full price if you could get it for less? And while some people say a penny cannot buy much, those individuals clearly do not know about Dollar General penny deals. They're real, and they're spectacular. Sure, dollar stores don't always offer the best value for food, but in this instance, it's worth being frugal. The good news is there are no coupons involved. Just visit your local Dollar General and get ready to treasure hunt for penny-priced items that can keep you on or under budget.
How does it work? Dollar General penny deals are products that are going to scan for just a single cent. These are slow-moving items that the store marks down to $0.01 as code for employees to clear from the sales floor. However, there are times when employees fail to do so. Enter opportunity.
But there aren't big signs showcasing the price. These overlooked items aren't going to be organized or advertised. Instead, customers need to be eagle-eyed as they comb the aisles and shelves. When and where can you find them? The best day of the week to find one-cent snacks at Dollar General is Tuesday morning, but where you find them can be a bit of a quest.
Tips and tricks to find penny deals
According to Reddit, there are some general guidelines you should follow when looking for penny items. Some say you shouldn't ask employees where these bargains are located; however, several Dollar General employees noted that they don't care if you ask. One said, "I work at dg and I can tell you 100% not one of us give a crap if you find penny items, as a matter of fact we hope you do so we don't have to worry about finding and pulling them ourselves." Another Redditor suggested that if the Dollar General is a clean, well-stocked store, you won't find penny deals. You want a messy store.
How do you know when these items are going to drop? Look for seasonal items on sale for 70% off; savvy Redditors noted that these products will drop to a penny in two to four weeks. What kind of items can you find? Cookies, popcorn, cake mix, and holiday products – like table decor for Thanksgiving – are just a few examples of what you might get. So, the next time you are shopping at a Dollar General, be on the lookout for these penny deals, and your wallet will thank you.