This Apple Cider Vinegar Brand Is Far And Away The Best To Buy In Stores
Apple cider vinegar has a wide array of uses. We have 14 different uses for it when cleaning your kitchen alone. A good apple cider vinegar has a strong sour bite with a sweet, apple-forward undertone. It goes great in salad dressings, sauces, and marinades, and a dash of it will brighten any soup. With its versatility, a good bottle will get used a lot and you will want to make sure you have a quality one at home. We had a reviewer test out and rank eight different brands of apple cider vinegar and found the best to be a tried and true classic: Bragg's.
Our reviewer used their 15 years of experience in the food industry to judge each apple cider vinegar largely on taste, though texture and weight did occasionally come into play. They tried each vinegar on its own. They found Bragg's Organic Raw, Unfiltered Apple Cider Vinegar to have a strong acidity with a nice, fruity flavor, earthy undertones, and a clean finish.
Ways To Use Bragg's Apple Cider Vinegar
Bragg's apple cider vinegar comes with the "mother" in the bottle. The mother is the byproduct of fermentation and is full of enzymes, minerals, flavonoids, and acetic acid that provide the most health benefits. Bragg's has a particularly good amount of acetic acid and probiotics. According to UChicago Medicine, all the good stuff in apple cider vinegar may help to moderately lower blood sugar when 20 grams are consumed after a meal, have a small effect on aiding weight loss when two tablespoons are consumed with lunch and dinner, and help reduce bacterial growth when mixed with lemon and applied to your salad.
The strong punch of flavor brought by Bragg's adds more than just a bright vinegar acidity when added to recipes. Using the vinegar as your acid in the easy-to-remember dressing ratio of three parts fat, two parts acid, one part flavor, and one part water brings fruity, apple notes to your salad. This fall, sauté your apples with apple cider vinegar to make an apple pie that will stand out on the Thanksgiving dessert table. Anywhere you want to add acidity and fruitiness is a great place to add a little Bragg's.