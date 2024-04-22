Cayenne Pepper Will Take This Classic Movie Snack To A New Level

Popcorn has a neutral flavor that works well with various seasonings — cheesy, salty, sweet, and even spicy tastes great. And with a simple dusting of cayenne pepper, you can transform your favorite movie snack. Spice is one of the many ways to make popcorn more interesting. Since both oil and butter help to soften the spicy factor, you can achieve a perfect balance of rich, buttery goodness and fiery heat from the cayenne on popcorn.

When adding cayenne pepper to your popcorn, spice levels can be adjusted according to preference. About a teaspoon of powdered cayenne for every half a cup of unpopped kernels is a good starting point, and you can kick it up a notch from there. This addition also works with a sweeter flavor profile, like kettle corn, as "swicy" foods are naturally craveable thanks to the complexity of those two sensations combined. Try it out by giving classic caramel corn a cayenne kick.