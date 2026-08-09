Boomers Probably Still Have These 9 Cookbooks In Their Kitchens
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The Baby Boomer generation is amongst the most influential, marked by a strong work ethic, economic prosperity, and a long life expectancy. And while there may be jokes about some of their old-fashioned ways (cue "okay, Boomer"), the group has generally embraced ever-shifting trends when it comes to technology and social media. But in many areas, tradition is king. For example, in the era of finding recipes online, through Pinterest, and via Instagram Reels, many Boomers would never part with the cookbooks they've trusted and used for decades. We discovered nine that you're bound to find in any given Boomer's kitchen library.
The great thing is, all of these books are still incredibly relevant, offering solid instructions for everything from kitchen basics to preparing impressive entrees for parties. There is still a lot to be said about physical cookbooks. Before they are published, there's typically tireless recipe experimentation, with every ingredient and method being meticulously tested for quality. And can we holler for no pop-up ads or screens going black?! Within the pages of these books, you're likely to find recipes for pork chops and applesauce, the stereotypical retro food combination Boomers still love, but expect hundreds of other timeless, delicious dishes as well.
The Joy of Cooking
First published in 1931, "The Joy of Cooking" by Irma S. Rombauer has been in print since 1936, a strong testament that generations of cooks beyond Baby Boomers trust the recipes within. The recipes are easy to follow, the explanations are clear, and there are entertaining stories peppered throughout. This is a book that covers just about everything from appetizers to main courses, desserts, drinks, breads, and more. Like the perfectly tailored suits this generation is known for, this book will never go out of style.
Buy "The Joy of Cooking" hardback for $27.11 on Amazon.
Mastering the Art of French Cooking
Many Baby Boomers were introduced to French cuisine by Julia Child through her popular public television show, "The French Chef." Since this was the generation that grew up with widespread television, it was easy to tune in. Volume one of "Mastering the Art of French Cooking" came out in 1961 and was co-written by Child, Simone Beck, and Louisette Bertholle, while volume two, written by Child and Beck, was published in 1970. American cooks suddenly had a go-to guide for creating très chic cuisine in their own kitchens, and those dishes stand strong today.
Buy both volumes of "Mastering the Art of French Cooking" for $55.07 on Amazon.
Betty Crocker Picture Cookbook
Betty Crocker has been a household name for generations, even though the prolific author and baking diva isn't even a real person. The iconic "Picture Cookbook," which is now published as "Betty Crocker's Picture Cookbook," first hit shelves in 1950. It is much more than a book of recipes, but rather, a full guide on anything and everything to do with entertaining. Best of all, there are pictures everywhere, making cooking unfamiliar dishes that much simpler.
Buy "Betty Crocker Picture Cookbook" for $16.07 from Amazon.
Better Homes and Gardens New Cookbook
If you're like us, you absolutely remember this red-and-white checkered book on your mom's or grandma's kitchen counter. Over 40 million copies of "Better Homes and Gardens New Cookbook" have been sold since its first publication in 1930. One element that set this book apart was its revolutionary ring binding, which allowed the pages to lie flat, making it easier to follow the recipes, in addition to tab dividers separating each section. The recipes are just as relevant today as they were decades ago.
Buy the 17th edition of "Better Homes and Gardens New Cookbook" for $34.99 from Barnes & Noble.
The Silver Palate Cookbook
It's completely appropriate that "The Silver Palate Cookbook" was published in 1982, during the decade of excess and consumerism. Whereas Betty Crocker meant traditional comfort, The Silver Palate was hip and stylish, with recipes inspired by author Sheila Lukins' international travels. Baby Boomers were delighted to learn recipes like chicken Marbella (a vintage chicken dish you hardly see anymore), pavlova, and ceviche. This book would have undoubtedly been on the shelves of such '80s fictional icons as Gordon Gekko and Alexis Carrington Colby.
Buy "The Silver Palate Cookbook" in paperback for $16.20 from Amazon.
The Good Cook series
Published between 1978 and 1980, "The Good Cook" was a series of 28 cookbooks, with each book covering a specific topic. There are colorful photos that help the reader visualize how dishes should look during each stage of the cooking process. The Boomer in your life might have a few of these interspersed throughout their cookbook collection, but if they have the entire set, they've got a real prize on their hands.
One Etsy seller is selling a complete Good Cook set for $649.25 at the time of this writing. Individually, prices per book vary on Amazon.
Entertaining by Martha Stewart
Martha Stewart is an American icon, an entrepreneurial legend, and a hosting rock star, and her journey to becoming a household name all began with her very first cookbook, "Entertaining." Published in 1982, Stewart's literary debut combined things like setting the table the only way Martha can, making food look beautiful, flower arrangements, stocking a home bar, and more than a few fabulous recipes. Don't miss the photo of Stewart posing in her kitchen alongside dozens of copper cookware and huge homegrown cabbages studded with shrimp.
Buy "Entertaining" for $23.53 from Amazon.
The New York Times Cook Book
In 1961, restaurant critic, food writer, and food editor of the publication, Craig Claiborne, released "The New York Times Cook Book," a guide that was instantly embraced by the Boomer generation. Nearly three million copies sold later, and the book still resonates with cooks all around the country. There are roughly 1,500 recipes that are certainly indicative of the era, but are still very approachable with clear, concise instructions. Conveniently categorized by courses and topics, it's a respected go-to guide for all sorts of occasions.
Buy "The New York Times Cook Book" for $23.69 from Amazon.
Essentials of Classic Italian Cooking
While this book was published a little later than our other picks (1992), many Baby Boomers were well into adulthood and, presumably, comfortable in their own kitchens at the time. "Essentials of Classic Italian Cooking" by Marcella Hazan introduced home cooks to Italian cuisine beyond macaroni with tomato sauce. Written in an opinionated tone, this beloved book is actually a collection of two of Hazan's previous books published in the 1970s: "Classic Italian Cook Book" and "More Classic Italian Cooking."
Buy "Essentials of Classic Italian Cooking" for $28.15 from Amazon.