The Retro Food Combination Baby Boomers Still Love Today

Some food combinations never truly go out of style, even if the recipe gets tucked away. Pork chops and applesauce is one such dish that's still beloved today, especially by baby boomers — the generation born between 1946 and 1964 — who grew up eating it. This food pairing is the quintessential tale of savory-meets-sweet. Fried or baked pork chops topped with (or served alongside) some sweet and tart applesauce can be quite tasty. But what's the origin story of applesauce and pork chops, and how did this dynamic duo become such a staple for so many people?

The dish has been around since the 5th century, when it appeared in the Roman recipe collection "De Re Coquinaria" or "The Art of Cooking," compiled by Marcus Gavius Apicius. It contains a recipe that uses strips of pork shoulder and Matian apples. Fast-forward to George Washington becoming the first U.S. president, and a quick check of the Mount Vernon website reveals that pork and apples had a place in Martha Washington's cooking repertoire. Then, in 1893, the pairing made an appearance in "Good Housekeeping."

The dish continued to soar in popularity throughout the 1920s thanks to shelf-stable homemade applesauce, which became a canned household staple. Pork was also a primary protein source at the time, and the U.S. was the top pork producer of the 1930s and 1940s.