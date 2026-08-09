18 Drinks To Look For At Dollar Tree On Your Next Shopping Trip
Dollar Tree has more fun and interesting products on its shelves than you may think. Our list of the best Dollar Tree finds of 2026 (so far) includes tasty snacks, cereal, and even pasta. There are even some fancy finds that you might be surprised to learn that Dollar Tree offers. All in all, no matter what you're looking for, it's possible that you can get it for an affordable price at Dollar Tree (or, at least, something very similar).
If you're someone who likes to fill up their fridge with fun drinks, then you should head over to your local Dollar Tree, where you can buy an entire cart of beverages for a cheaper price than at competing stores. Plus, Dollar Tree sells many of its drinks individually (rather than in packs), so it's great for anyone who likes to keep a variety of options stocked up in their fridge.
To help you sort through the best non-energy drink Dollar Tree beverages, we've made this list. It includes everything from popular options to lesser known (but still tasty) varieties. Read on to see which refreshing drinks pique your interest.
Fanta Strawberry Soda
If you're in the mood for a fruity soda, then you can't go wrong with Fanta (the soda that Coca-Cola invented during World War II). There's the strawberry flavor, which is always a great, berry-centric choice. But Dollar Tree also has a few other flavors available — including orange, pineapple, and grape — if you're in the mood for something else. Or, you could grab all four so that you can choose which fruity flavor you're most craving in the moment.
Buy a 16-ounce can of Fanta Strawberry Soda from Dollar Tree for $1.25.
Yoohoo Chocolate Drink
Yoohoo is the favorite drink of many chocolate lovers — and, of course, they're a hit with the kids. In fact, maybe it reminds you of your childhood and you like to have it as a fun, nostalgic beverage from time to time. Whatever the case, you can buy it by the bottle at Dollar Tree. This chocolatey drink also contains vitamins and minerals, which is a plus (especially if this is all your kids want to drink).
Buy a 12-ounce bottle of Yoohoo from Dollar Tree for $1.25.
Snapple Peach Tea
For a sweet, fruity option, grab a bottle of the Snapple peach tea (which placed second in our ranking of popular Snapple flavors). It's naturally flavored and has plenty of sweetness (thanks to the 40 grams of added sugar, which is also something to keep in mind if you're watching your sugar intake). If peach isn't your cup of tea (no pun intended), Dollar Tree offers other flavors, such as watermelon lemonade, fruit punch, and kiwi strawberry.
Buy a 16-ounce bottle of Snapple Peach Tea from Dollar Tree for $1.25.
Starbucks Vanilla Frappuccino Coffee Drink
Get your coffee fix from Dollar Tree with this bottled vanilla Frappuccino drink from Starbucks. It's a blend of coffee, milk, sugar, and natural flavors, making for a creamy, sweet beverage. Enjoy straight out of the bottle or transfer to a glass and top with whipped cream to make it even more decadent. Dollar Tree also offers other bottled Starbucks Frappuccino flavors, such as sea salt caramel gelato and white chocolate mocha.
Buy a 13.7-ounce bottle of Starbucks Vanilla Frappuccino Coffee Drink from Dollar Tree for $3.50.
Front Porch Old Fashioned Lemonade
Sometimes we just want a glass of classic lemonade, especially on a hot summer afternoon. For these occasions, be sure to grab a bottle or two of this Front Porch lemonade from Dollar Tree, which is plenty sweet and citrusy. Enjoy it as-is or mix it with iced tea for an Arnold Palmer. Or, for a bubbly version, combine it with plain or lemon sparkling water. And, there's always the option to spike it and make it boozy.
Buy a 20-ounce bottle of Front Porch Old Fashioned Lemonade from Dollar Tree for $1.25.
Coca-Cola
If you like to enjoy a classic Coca-Cola from time to time but don't want to buy a whole pack, then you'll be happy to know you can buy single 16-ounce cans from Dollar Tree. It's an affordable, convenient way to satisfy your Coke craving. Additionally, Dollar Tree offers single cans of many different classic sodas – including Sprite, 7Up, Pepsi, Mountain Dew, and more — so you can switch up your soda purchases.
Buy a 16-ounce can of Coca-Cola from Dollar Tree for $1.25.
Old Orchard Reduced Sugar Apple Juice
It's always a good idea to keep a container of apple juice in the house since it's a hit with both kids and adults. Each serving of this version from Old Orchard has just 1 gram of sugar, yet there's still plenty of sweetness and, of course, the juicy apple taste.
Buy a 64-ounce bottle of Old Orchard Reduced Sugar Apple Juice for $1.25.
Sparkling Ice Black Raspberry Sparkling Water
If you like to always have a sparkling drink option around, then it's a good idea to buy a bottle or two of Sparkling Ice, such as this black raspberry flavor. It's super fruity and full of flavor, but has zero sugar. Dollar Tree carries three other flavors: cherry limeade, coconut pineapple, and Starburst cherry. There are also flavors of the caffeinated version of Sparkling Ice available, if you need an extra pick-me-up.
Buy a 17-ounce bottle of Sparkling Ice Black Raspberry Sparkling Water from Dollar Tree for $1.25.
Starbucks Pink Drink
Dollar Tree has one more popular Starbucks drink option for you: the Pink Drink. The Pink Drink is made with coconut milk, strawberry, and açaí. It's a creamy and fruity beverage, and perfect for when you want a fun Starbucks drink that isn't a coffee. To take this drink to the next level, serve it over ice and add in some pieces of fresh or frozen strawberries.
Buy a 14-ounce bottle of Starbucks Pink Drink from Dollar Tree for $3.50.
Bai Coconut-Flavored Water
Dollar Tree also offers Bai's Antioxidant Cocofusion coconut water. This drink is infused with antioxidants and tea extract for a little boost of caffeine. It also has just 1 gram of sugar (without any artificial sweeteners). So, all in all, this tasty coconut drink is hydrating, refreshing, and rejuvenating. Keep a couple bottles around for when you want something more interesting than water, but still simple and fresh.
Buy an 18-ounce bottle of Bai Coconut-Flavored Water from Dollar Tree for $1.25.
Faygo Cotton Candy Soda
Here's a unique drink option for you: cotton candy-flavored Faygo soda. You can expect this drink to be ultra sweet and bubbly, which is sure to be a hit with kids (and any adults who are kids at heart). While this may not be a drink you reach for every day, it can be a fun addition to a dinner party or even just to have as a treat from time to time.
Buy a four-pack of Faygo Cotton Candy Soda from Dollar Tree for $1.25.
Welch's Strawberry Kiwi Fruit Juice
You're probably familiar with Welch's, which is known for its fruit snacks, juices, jellies, and more. If you're in the mood for Welch's fruit juice, then head to Dollar Tree, which sells individually sized bottles of the popular brand. The store offers flavors such as strawberry kiwi, grape cocktail, fruit punch, and orange pineapple. These juices are deliciously fruity and plenty sweet.
Buy a 16-ounce bottle of Welch's Strawberry Kiwi Fruit Juice from Dollar Tree for $1.25.
Brisk Half & Half Iced Tea & Lemonade
Iced tea and lemonade is a classic drink for a reason — it's sweet, a little tart, smooth, and refreshing. At Dollar Tree, you can buy Brisk's version of the popular beverage. Or, if you want a different Brisk drink, Dollar Tree has other flavors that may interest you, such as raspberry iced tea, pink lemonade, fruit punch, and more.
Buy a 1-liter bottle of Brisk Half & Half Iced Tea & Lemonade from Dollar Tree for $1.25.
Martinelli's Sparkling Cider
When you need something festive (that isn't alcoholic), you can't go wrong with Martinelli's sparkling apple cider. At Dollar Tree, you can buy smaller bottles of Martinelli's if you want just a single portion instead of a larger bottle (or, of course, you could buy a few bottles to serve more individuals). No matter what you're celebrating, you can count on Martinelli's to be a fun, festive drink that's sweet, fruity, and yummy.
Buy an 8.4-ounce bottle of Martinelli's Sparkling Cider from Dollar Tree for $1.25.
Sprecher Fire Brew Root Beer
Root beer has been around for longer than you think – its medicinal roots date back to pre-colonial times, and it's still one of the most popular sodas out there. This root beer from Sprecher is made with pure raw honey, which adds sweetness and contributes to the richness of the beverage. Sprecher's root beer-making process includes caramelization in a gas-fired kettle and is made with natural ingredients that have been sourced locally.
Buy a 16-ounce bottle of Sprecher Fire Brew Root Beer from Dollar Tree for $1.25.
AriZona Green Tea
Arizona is a popular beverage brand, with plenty of tasty, popular flavors — including the green tea with ginseng and honey. It has plenty of sweetness from the honey, while the ginseng acts as an energy booster. If this one isn't your favorite flavor, Dollar Tree has other options from AriZona: peach iced tea, watermelon fruit juice cocktail, and more.
Buy a 34-ounce bottle of AriZona Green Tea from Dollar Tree for $1.25.
Sunny D Tangy Original Citrus Punch
Sunny D – the orange-flavored citrus punch that isn't actually orange juice — may be something that you drank a lot as a kid. And now, if you're in the mood for a nostalgic drink, you can buy a bottle of Sunny D at Dollar Tree. Again, it may not be orange juice, but if you want something sweet, tangy, and citrusy, this will definitely hit the spot.
Buy a 40-ounce bottle of Sunny D from Dollar Tree for $1.25.
Victor Allen's Twix Iced Latte
Last on this list is one more coffee option, and it's inspired by a popular chocolate candy. The Twix iced latte is essentially made to taste like a brewed coffee that has been infused with all the makings of a Twix. So, in other words, it has the flavors of chocolate, caramel, and cookies. Anyone who loves a sweet drink will likely be happy with this Twix-inspired beverage. Maybe it will even inspire you to make your own homemade Twix bars.
Buy an 8-ounce can of Victor Allen's Twix Iced Latte from Dollar Tree for $1.25.