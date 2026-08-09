The Absolute Best Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Actually Isn't The Original

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Making your own peanut butter cups requires only three ingredients — chocolate, peanut butter, and powdered sugar. However, when that craving for a creamy, nutty, and chocolatey confection strikes unexpectedly, who has the time to become a novice chocolatier? Enter the iconic peanut butter confectioner Reese's, which has an abundance of treats to quell every craving from the original no-fuss iteration to the marshmallow, white creme, or caramel variety. Interestingly, in our taste test of these moreish munchies, it wasn't the original version that took the top spot. In fact, it was Reese's dark chocolate thins that claimed victory in our ranking of 11 Reese's peanut butter cups flavors.

Now, all conventional wisdom dictates that Reese's makes the very best OG peanut butter cups (they actually came in at number two in our ranking of 11 popular peanut butter cups, but that was only because the winner was a tad sweeter). That said, the balance of flavors in the dark chocolate thins set them apart from the originals. The chocolate coating wasn't too bitter or intense and its flavor brought out the lighter quality of the peanut butter filling, producing a balanced confection with a yin and yang personality. The dark chocolate somehow transformed the candy into a lighter treat, likely because its depth offset the creaminess of the peanut butter. Meanwhile, the classic Reese's peanut butter cups came in at number three because their slightly coarse and salty interior melded well with the creaminess of the milk chocolate coating.