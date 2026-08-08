8 Wine Brands To Look For At Trader Joe's On Your Next Visit

Trader Joe's has built a cult following for its interesting array of snacks, frozen finds, and unique limited-time offerings. However, wine lovers and faithful shoppers alike know that the grocer's vino section is proof you don't need a sommelier's budget or connections to shop high-quality, affordable wine brands. Whether you're planning a dinner party, stocking up for weekend get-togethers, or just looking to try something new, the selection at Trader Joe's overdelivers on quality, price, and diversity. Only a few of its wine brands exceed $50, and the store's top-tier private label caps at $20. You can even get wine as low as $4. They have a secret to keeping their wine so cheap yet still offering rich blends from California's valleys. But they've done their homework so each pour satisfies even the pickiest wine lover.

The supermarket chain sources from around 70 different vineyards across Northern California, including Sonoma County, Napa, Mendocino, Southern Sonoma County, Marin, and Solano County. Trader Joe's wine experts taste every new vintage and reapprove a vintage each year before it hits shelves to ensure you're getting the best wine. We selected eight wine brands that are popular with shoppers, social media fans, and the Trader Joe's Wine Club podcast. Whether you enjoy a crispy white, some bubbly rosé, or a deep, ruby red, there's something for every wine lover from a variety of brands and price points in this boozy lineup.