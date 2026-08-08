8 Wine Brands To Look For At Trader Joe's On Your Next Visit
Trader Joe's has built a cult following for its interesting array of snacks, frozen finds, and unique limited-time offerings. However, wine lovers and faithful shoppers alike know that the grocer's vino section is proof you don't need a sommelier's budget or connections to shop high-quality, affordable wine brands. Whether you're planning a dinner party, stocking up for weekend get-togethers, or just looking to try something new, the selection at Trader Joe's overdelivers on quality, price, and diversity. Only a few of its wine brands exceed $50, and the store's top-tier private label caps at $20. You can even get wine as low as $4. They have a secret to keeping their wine so cheap yet still offering rich blends from California's valleys. But they've done their homework so each pour satisfies even the pickiest wine lover.
The supermarket chain sources from around 70 different vineyards across Northern California, including Sonoma County, Napa, Mendocino, Southern Sonoma County, Marin, and Solano County. Trader Joe's wine experts taste every new vintage and reapprove a vintage each year before it hits shelves to ensure you're getting the best wine. We selected eight wine brands that are popular with shoppers, social media fans, and the Trader Joe's Wine Club podcast. Whether you enjoy a crispy white, some bubbly rosé, or a deep, ruby red, there's something for every wine lover from a variety of brands and price points in this boozy lineup.
Charles Shaw
This brand, which was introduced in 2002, is one of the most popular, well-known, and affordable wines exclusive to Trader Joe's. Made by the Bronco Wine Company in California's Central Valley, Charles Shaw provides something for every wine lover, from an oaky Chardonnay to cabernet sauvignon with blackberry and vanilla notes to a fruity Merlot with ripe berries and spices. Other blends include a Shiraz, red blend, sauvignon blanc, pinot grigio, and white zinfandel. Affectionately named "Two-Buck Chuck" for years for its affordable price tag, the brand has since had to increase its price, but at $3.99 per bottle, most shoppers agree it's still a good deal.
Emma Reichart
Emma Reichart is made by small, independent growers in Germany. It has a dry riesling that many in this Reddit thread are fans of, along with a rosé pinot noir and a gewürztraminer white wine with notes of honeysuckle and lychee. The pinot noir was the second-best-selling rosé as of April 2025. Emma Reichart's riesling also won Wine of the Year for Germany and Riesling of the Year for the 2025 Beverage Trade Network's USA Wine Ratings. All of this brand's wines are below $6.99.
Compass Bridge
Compass Bridge is produced by Selicato Family Vineyards in Sonoma County. The exclusive brand offers chardonnay, cabernet sauvignon, and pinot noir for shoppers. This family-run business has been in the wine industry for more than 50 years, and Trader Joe's has partnered with them for almost as long. All of this brand's wines are under $10, which for wines from the Sonoma region is a steal.
Platinum Reserve
The store curates a variety of wines for its "Reserve" collection, at various price points, based on quality. Platinum is on the higher end of this series, and offers a sparkling brut rosé from Sonoma County, a juicy Napa Valley cabernet sauvignon, a cabernet Franc from Paso Robles, a Carneros pinot noir, and, on the very rare occasion, the Saint-Émilion Grand Cru, an aged red wine from Bordeaux, France. This blend was bottled by Château Tour Baladoz, which retails for nearly $60. The Platinum Reserve wines retail at Trader Joe's for $14.99.
Grand Reserve
Grand Reserve is the next tier down from the grocer's Platinum Reserve label in its Reserve series. For this collection, Trader Joe's has curated a chardonnay from Carneros in Sonoma County, California, Meritage, a red blend and a sirah from Paso Robles. The brand also offers a GSM, which blends a variety of red wine grapes from Santa Barbara, California. The chardonnay is made by a family-owned winery with deep roots in Burgundy, France. All Grand Reserve wines are priced at $12.99.
Napa Estates
Produced by DNA Vineyards out of California, Napa Estates' cabernet sauvignon is a popular pick among Trader Joe's shoppers. Priced at $10, it has notes of black cherry and cocoa. According to the grocer, the wine pairs well with cheeses, roasted meats, or red-sauce pastas, like this weeknight pasta Bolognese. This private-label wine producer has partnered with Trader Joe's for years and produces many of the wines in the grocer's Reserve series.
Epicuro
Epicuro is an Italian brand exclusive to Trader Joe's that offers three red varieties. Priced under $5.99 a bottle, it is an affordable option for those looking to venture into red wines on pizza night. All are imported by the D'Aquino Italian Importing Company and produced by a Rome-based wine company, Femur Vini. The most popular is the Epicuro Puglia Aglianico, hailing from Puglia, Italy. The brand also has Primitivo, another from Puglia, along with the Nero d'Avola, a jammy red from Sicily.
Corvelia
Corvelia's wines hail from the rolling hills of Paso Robles, California. The store offers a cabernet sauvignon for $9.99. In addition to the cabernet, Trader Joe's also offers a zinfandel and red blend under this label. Trader Joe's employees even hype up this brand's cab on Reddit. "I work at Trader Joe's and always pick this one," the commenter said in the wine thread. "It's outstanding and easily drinks twice its price. Pairs wonderfully with a fat steak." The store also recommends pairing this one with burgers, spaghetti and meatballs, and Gouda or Gruyère cheeses.
Ruggero di Bardo
This Italian wine brand appears on several lists for its high-quality susumaniello red wine. Susumaniello is an ancient grape indigenous to Puglia, Italy. The wine is imported by D'Aquino Italian Importing Company and bottled by Poggio Le Volpi, a top producer in the Lazio region of Italy. "My all-time favorite red," said one Reddit commenter. "Bold fruit flavors like blueberry, blackberry, and black cherry. It is nicely balanced. Fantastic." The wine is priced at $10.99.
Moon
The line of Moon wines is a private label exclusive to the store, produced under the Trader Moon Wine Company brand. There's something for every taste in this line, with the Honey Moon Viognier, the MoonX Red Blend, a Purple Moon Chardonnay, and the Moon x Pinot Noir.
The Honey Moon Viognier, a crisp floral white, took home first prize for best white wine in the San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition in 2020. All of the wines are made by Delicato Family Wines, a longtime wine partner in California and are priced under $7.