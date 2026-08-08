We Tasted Every Burger King Breakfast Menu Item, And This Is The One Sandwich We'd Never Order Again
Burger King's breakfast poses the question: should you eat biscuits if you aren't in the South? Our reviewer tried every breakfast item from Burger King, ranked them, and found a point in favor of avoiding biscuits from places that may not know how to properly make them. The last ranked breakfast sandwich they had was the bacon, egg, and cheese on a biscuit. A pity, because the classic combo of bacon, egg, and cheese on a sandwich has a long history of feeding people before work.
Our reviewer judged each dish on flavor, texture, and freshness, and they attributed the problem to freshness. While a Southern grandma's secret ingredient is love, Burger King's appears to be a heat lamp. Our reviewer found the biscuit to be rock hard. This was a problem with many of the biscuit-based breakfast sandwiches they had. The fluffiness of the eggs almost made up for the bread, but the sparse amount of bacon kept this sandwich at the bottom of the list.
Was this issue with the biscuit a one off?
Unfortunately, our reviewer wasn't the only breakfast eater who encountered a burnt biscuit. On Reddit, a poster shared a photo of an overly browned biscuit sandwich and sarcastically asked, "How about a burnt egg and cheese biscuit? Anyone?" Another commenter described the biscuit in the photo with "Looks like a bun that dropped behind something and sat there for a few months!" On another Reddit thread, a poster shared a photo of a breakfast sandwich where the sausage and biscuit were indistinguishable from each other.
The problem appears to be that some Burger Kings overcook the biscuits. This results in a tough, dry puck instead of flaky, buttery bread. One way to avoid this morning mess is to just make your own egg, bacon, and cheese on a biscuit sandwich. Homemade biscuits fresh out of the oven are hard to beat, and you can even use leftover pancake batter as your base!