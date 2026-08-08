We Tasted Every Burger King Breakfast Menu Item, And This Is The One Sandwich We'd Never Order Again

Burger King's breakfast poses the question: should you eat biscuits if you aren't in the South? Our reviewer tried every breakfast item from Burger King, ranked them, and found a point in favor of avoiding biscuits from places that may not know how to properly make them. The last ranked breakfast sandwich they had was the bacon, egg, and cheese on a biscuit. A pity, because the classic combo of bacon, egg, and cheese on a sandwich has a long history of feeding people before work.

Our reviewer judged each dish on flavor, texture, and freshness, and they attributed the problem to freshness. While a Southern grandma's secret ingredient is love, Burger King's appears to be a heat lamp. Our reviewer found the biscuit to be rock hard. This was a problem with many of the biscuit-based breakfast sandwiches they had. The fluffiness of the eggs almost made up for the bread, but the sparse amount of bacon kept this sandwich at the bottom of the list.