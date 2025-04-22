How To Easily Turn Store-Bought Pancake Mix Into Buttery Biscuits

If you have extra pancake mix lying around and you're not in the mood for pancakes, you can use that mix to make a popular and delicious baked good: biscuits. The best part is that you only need a few ingredients: 2 cups of pancake mix, ¾ cup of milk, and 6 tablespoons of cold butter — that's it.

This trick works because boxed pancake mix already contains the main ingredients you would use for biscuits, such as flour and a leavening agent like baking soda. Plus, you can choose a buttermilk pancake mix to emulate the rich taste of buttermilk biscuits. The biscuits will be fluffy and buttery, just like those made from scratch, with much less work.

Start by shredding the cold butter with a box grater, then combine with the pancake mix — make sure the small pieces of butter are evenly dispersed throughout. From there, add the milk. Once combined, put the dough on a floured surface and roll it out until it's 1 to 1.5 inches thick. Then, use a round cutter to slice out six circular biscuits — or approximate it with a knife. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit or until the biscuits are golden brown.

