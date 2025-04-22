How To Easily Turn Store-Bought Pancake Mix Into Buttery Biscuits
If you have extra pancake mix lying around and you're not in the mood for pancakes, you can use that mix to make a popular and delicious baked good: biscuits. The best part is that you only need a few ingredients: 2 cups of pancake mix, ¾ cup of milk, and 6 tablespoons of cold butter — that's it.
This trick works because boxed pancake mix already contains the main ingredients you would use for biscuits, such as flour and a leavening agent like baking soda. Plus, you can choose a buttermilk pancake mix to emulate the rich taste of buttermilk biscuits. The biscuits will be fluffy and buttery, just like those made from scratch, with much less work.
Start by shredding the cold butter with a box grater, then combine with the pancake mix — make sure the small pieces of butter are evenly dispersed throughout. From there, add the milk. Once combined, put the dough on a floured surface and roll it out until it's 1 to 1.5 inches thick. Then, use a round cutter to slice out six circular biscuits — or approximate it with a knife. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit or until the biscuits are golden brown.
How to serve and customize 3-ingredient biscuits
If you don't mind using an extra ingredient or two, there are countless ways to customize these easy-to-make biscuits. Plus, you can use what you already have on hand, rather than going out and buying extra ingredients.
For example, if you have scallions that need to be used up, how about making a pancake mix version of our cheddar scallion biscuits? Or combine herbs and cheese to make parmesan and parsley biscuits. Whichever add-ins you decide on, work them into the dough after you've added milk — the rest of the steps are the same.
When it comes to serving the biscuits, they'll taste great just as they are, especially if they're fresh and hot, or serve them with a simple spread of butter. If you want a hint of sweetness, you can also drizzle honey over the top — or for a sweet-spicy combination, use hot honey. There's also the option to pair biscuits with gravy. If you don't feel like making homemade gravy, you can always go with a store-bought version to save time. You can even use the rich addition of heavy cream to upgrade store-bought gravy before you serve it with the fresh biscuits.