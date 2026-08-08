This Is The Best McDonald's Breakfast Sandwich — Order It With These 2 Dipping Sauces

There are plenty of McDonald's breakfast sandwich hacks you can employ to customize your morning meal. From swapping the folded eggs for fresh ones to using a pair of the restaurant's iconic hash browns to double as the buns, there's heaps of flexibility for culinary experimentation (FYI, for crunchier McDonald's hash browns, ask for them to be cooked well done). But which is the best McDonald's breakfast sandwich on the menu as is? It has to be the sausage, egg, and cheese McGriddles, according to our ranking of 10 McDonald's breakfast menu items. However, if you pair it with a couple of choice dipping sauces and alternate between them when taking each bite, the payoff is even better.

This variety of Mickey D's sammie features pork sausage, a folded egg, and a slice of American cheese stacked into a pair of fluffy griddle cakes. The attraction of this assembled creation is that it includes every element of a satisfying breakfast in portable form, from the melty cheese and crispy-edged griddle cakes to the satisfying sausage. That said, we'd recommend ordering two dipping sauces — a side of maple syrup and hot sauce — to underscore its existing contrasting flavors. There was something about alternating between the sweet and spicy character of the sauces that elevated the taste of this sandwich. The maple syrup balanced the savoriness of the protein inside while the hot sauce gave the sammie a little welcome kick.